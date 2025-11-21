Maurice Griffin Returns with a Message of Hope in His New Single “You Matter”

Need a reminder that you matter? Maurice Griffin’s new song delivers exactly that.

Maurice Griffin walked into our Detroit studio glowing — and it wasn’t just the lights. The Sunday Best alum and powerhouse worship leader has been moving through a season of clarity, healing, and bold decisions. In Addition, his new single “You Matter,” is a direct reflection of that journey.

But before we got into the music, Maurice caught us up on life.

He shared how a major move to California opened doors in ministry, film, and TV. Then, life shifted again. His pastor passed away — but not before preparing him for the next chapter. Maurice took that moment of transition and landed in Atlanta, where music became his primary lane again.

Maurice Griffin's powerful story behind “You Matter.”

Griffin said the song was born during a deeply personal battle with depression while he was living in Texas. By that point, he started growing out of old habits. After attempting to face decisions alone and trying to numb the pain in all the wrong ways, he sought God — and then he wrote.

The song became his lifeline.

“It felt like a best friend,” he told me. “It helped heal places a friend or even family couldn’t reach.”

Now, he’s sharing that healing with the world. And honestly? You can hear every inch of that journey in the song.

Need a Reminder That You Matter? Listen To This

So yes — the music is special. But what touched me most was how honest Maurice was about letting go, trusting God, and choosing life again. We even talked about taking intentional time to reset — something I personally did over the summer. When you release what weighs you down, God really does move.

And trust me… His joy shows. You can see it in his face and hear it in his voice.

“You Matter” is out now everywhere you stream music.

👇Check out the entire conversation in the full interview below.

