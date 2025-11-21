Pastor Jamel Strong Declares “Bigger, Better, Greater” in Powerful New Anthem

Some voices shake the room. Pastor Jamel Strong carries one of them. He’s an ordained minister, songwriter, worship leader, and—if we’re honest—a vocal force that makes you stop and say, “Who is THAT?”

When Jamel and I connected, the conversation flowed easily. He’s walked with gospel giants, written songs that travel far beyond his name. Strong has also sang with legends like Dr. Mattie Moss Clark, The Clark Sisters, Kim Burrell, Bishop Jason Nelson, and so many more. Yet he carries all of it with humility. And that humility shows up in his music.

Before we talked about his new song, we revisited “My Hands Are Lifted Up,” the worship anthem he wrote that soared on Billboard and still reaches worshippers worldwide. Jamel told me his voice and passion come from deep roots—his father, his mother, and a childhood spent growing up in ministry.

“When I sing, I’m not singing from head knowledge,” he said. “It’s from knowing that God is—and He’ll always be—everything we need.”

Pastor Jamel Strong Breaks Down His New Worship Anthem

That foundation fuels his new anthem “Bigger, Better, Greater.” The message hits instantly: Heaven responds when we pray. God shifts things. And what He has for us can only grow from great… to GREATER. Jamel said it best: “Bloom where you’ve been planted. God knows your address. Blessings can chase you down.”

And listen—between the preaching, the laughter, and the fact that he’s six-foot-five and calls himself a “linebacker praiser,” this conversation was a whole moment. So instead of giving everything away right here, I want you to hear the power and passion for yourself.

👇 Tap To hear Our Full Conversation With Pastor Jamel Strong Below

