ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Detroit Lions Celebrate Thanksgiving with CeCe Winans, Jack White, and Feeding America

CeCe Winans returns home for the Lions Thanksgiving Classic, lifting Detroit with the National Anthem and joining a powerful Feeding America campaign to help families enjoy a full table this holiday season.

Randi Myles
Black Music Honors 2021

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – MAY 05: In this image released on June 5, 2021, CeCe Winans performs during Black Music Honors 2021

Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images

The Detroit Lions are bringing heart, hometown pride, and hope to this year’s Thanksgiving Day Classic. And leading the way? Detroit’s own CeCe Winans, lifting the nation with a powerful National Anthem.

CeCe comes home with love in her voice and Detroit in her heart. She grew up here — in a full house, overflowing with gratitude, family, food, and football. She says Thanksgiving in the Winans home was always about thanking God first. So returning to Ford Field for this tradition means everything to her.

But this year’s game carries something even deeper. It carries purpose.

A Thanksgiving Mission: Feeding Families Across America

The Lions are partnering with Feeding America®, inviting fans everywhere to help families sit down to a full table this holiday season. During the broadcast, viewers can text TACKLE to 97955 to make a donation.

Nearly 50 million people in our country — including 14 million children — face food insecurity. The Lions and Feeding America hope to change that by raising enough to help provide 10 million meals.

It’s a chance for all of us to come together, in Detroit and beyond, to make sure every family experiences warmth, comfort, and the joy of a shared meal.

Goodness of God Should be an Official Thanksgiving Song

Jack White Takes the Halftime Stage

Detroit rocker Jack White will energize the halftime show. His Detroit roots run deep, and his Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction this month only adds to the celebration. He brings the sound; Detroit brings the soul.

Before the game, Verizon will host a high-energy service event outside the stadium. Fans can help pack hunger-relief kits for families in need. It’s fast-paced, hands-on, and another way the city shows up for each other.

You can join the mission here: feedingamerica.org/tackle

Tune in to The Randi Myles Show from 10 am to 3 pm through The Detroit Praise Network App available on iPhone and Android devices, visit detroitpraisenetwork.com, or use your smart speaker by enabling the skill and saying, "open Detroit Praise Network." Alternatively, listen on your car, home, or work radio at 105.9 HD2, 98.3 FM, or 99.9 FM.

Connect with us on Social Everywhere @PraiseDetroit!

About Randi Myles:

I am a child of God that has a lot to say.

Here you will find conversations with artists, authors, speakers, and teachers within the faith-based community. Also, my journey has been colorful, rich, and sometimes really hard so, I look for answers and respite through these posts. My mom wanted me to write a book and I'm working on that, so bear with me as I fumble my way through.

I am working on balancing my extremely fun work life with my personal life that is filled with challenges these days. I know that God will see me to victory so... welcome to my life.

~Randi

Follow Randi at randimyles2go on Facebook and Instagram & rmyles2go on TikTok

Detroit Lions
Randi MylesEditor
Randi Myles is the mid-day host on Detroit’s Praise Network. Randi’s mom knew she was destined to be in some form of entertainment when even as a small child, she would pretend a pencil was a microphone and sing and charm family and friends. Later she would sing in church and college choirs. However, it wasn’t until she attended Specs Howard School of Media Arts, that Ms. Myles would find her true voice. Randi enjoys writing about the city of Detroit, faith, and the community.
Related Stories
SAN FRANCISCO - APRIL 21: A prep cook at MoMo's restaurant drops apple skins into a food scrap recycling container April 21, 2009 in San Francisco, California. Norcal Waste Systems is collecting food scraps from nearly 2,000 restaurants in San Francisco and thousands of single-family homes and are turning the scraps to make high quality, nutrient rich compost that gets sold back to Bay Area farmers. The garbage company has turned 105,000 tons of fodd scraps into 20,000 tons of compost. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
Local NewsWashtenaw County Sets 30% Recycling Goal by 2029, Expands Food Waste Programs
Traffic lights over sky after sunset
Local NewsUniversity of Michigan Traffic System Cuts Oakland County Stops by 30%, Eyes National Growth
christmas parade lighted car
Local NewsPlymouth’s Lighted Holiday Parade & Tree Lighting Set for Nov. 29Kristina Perez
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect