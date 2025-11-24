Detroit Lions Celebrate Thanksgiving with CeCe Winans, Jack White, and Feeding America

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – MAY 05: In this image released on June 5, 2021, CeCe Winans performs during Black Music Honors 2021

The Detroit Lions are bringing heart, hometown pride, and hope to this year’s Thanksgiving Day Classic. And leading the way? Detroit’s own CeCe Winans, lifting the nation with a powerful National Anthem.

CeCe comes home with love in her voice and Detroit in her heart. She grew up here — in a full house, overflowing with gratitude, family, food, and football. She says Thanksgiving in the Winans home was always about thanking God first. So returning to Ford Field for this tradition means everything to her.

But this year’s game carries something even deeper. It carries purpose.

A Thanksgiving Mission: Feeding Families Across America

The Lions are partnering with Feeding America®, inviting fans everywhere to help families sit down to a full table this holiday season. During the broadcast, viewers can text TACKLE to 97955 to make a donation.

Nearly 50 million people in our country — including 14 million children — face food insecurity. The Lions and Feeding America hope to change that by raising enough to help provide 10 million meals.

It’s a chance for all of us to come together, in Detroit and beyond, to make sure every family experiences warmth, comfort, and the joy of a shared meal.

Goodness of God Should be an Official Thanksgiving Song

Jack White Takes the Halftime Stage

Detroit rocker Jack White will energize the halftime show. His Detroit roots run deep, and his Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction this month only adds to the celebration. He brings the sound; Detroit brings the soul.

Before the game, Verizon will host a high-energy service event outside the stadium. Fans can help pack hunger-relief kits for families in need. It’s fast-paced, hands-on, and another way the city shows up for each other.

You can join the mission here: feedingamerica.org/tackle

