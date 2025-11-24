Gospel Star CeCe Winans to Sing National Anthem at Thanksgiving Classic

CeCe Winans, a renowned gospel singer, is set to perform the national anthem at the Detroit Lions' Thanksgiving Day Classic on this Thursday at Ford Field. The annual event, now in its 86th year, has our Lions taking on the Green Bay Packers.

Winans, celebrated for her many GRAMMY® and Dove Awards, follows a tradition of performers who celebrate Detroit's rich musical legacy at this holiday occasion. The game spotlights local talent, reflecting the city's deep musical history.

This nationwide broadcast will be on FOX, starting at 1 PM EST. It is presented by Ford. The Lions' Thanksgiving game has been an American tradition since 1934, initially aired on NBC radio and now a vital part of Thanksgiving festivities.

Winans talked about her personal tie to the event, reminiscing about her childhood in Detroit with family traditions. She said, "I grew up in Detroit in a house with Mom, Dad, 7 brothers and 2 sisters. Every Thanksgiving was all about Gratefulness to God, family, food, and Football!! The Lions games were on all the time in our home. The idea that my family and I are part of such a rich heritage of music flowing from our hometown is so amazing and we thank God every day. I am so honored to come home and be a part of a very special Thanksgiving tradition. It’s going to be awesome," said Winans to Gospel Music Association News.

Winans, an inductee into the Gospel Music Hall of Fame, has made a significant impact on music and ministry. Her career spans over three decades, securing her position as a top gospel artist.