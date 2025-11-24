Jon Reddick Celebrates as Two Singles Earn RIAA Gold Status

Jon Reddick performs onstage during the 2025 K-LOVE Fan Awards at Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images)

Jon Reddick has achieved two RIAA Gold certifications for his singles "God, Turn It Around" and "I Believe It (The Life of Jesus)." These honors represent a major milestone in Reddick's journey as a worship leader and songwriter with a worldwide impact.

Reddick's recognition was a surprise during a celebration for his song "No Fear" at Gotee Records. Joey Elwood, Gotee Records' co-founder, expressed his excitement, highlighting the rarity of two singles reaching Gold status simultaneously. "This shows how deeply Jon's songs touch listeners and congregations everywhere," Elwood told True Artist.

The album No Fear, released in May 2025, includes the title track that stayed at the top of radio charts for ten weeks. Another song, "The Way," is currently rising on Christian Airplay charts, breaking into the Top 25.

RIAA Gold status is awarded for over 500,000 units sold or the streaming equivalent in the U.S. Reddick's music is also making a mark on Spotify with nearly 330 million lifetime streams and 2.3 million monthly Spotify listeners.

Based in Nashville, Jon Reddick remains deeply connected to church music. As a worship leader at Church of the City, he works with leaders like Chris McClarney. His impactful songs, like "You Keep Hope Alive," co-written in response to national events, underscore his commitment to themes of hope and unity.

Reddick's single "I Believe It (The Life of Jesus)" was nominated for Dove Song of the Year. He has also teamed up with renowned artists like Matt Redman and Tommy Sims, blending styles.

Currently touring with CAIN, he will join Phil Wickham for select holiday performances. In December 2025, a remake of "Winter Wonderland" is expected to premiere.

Reddick's album No Fear reached number 29 on the Billboard Top Christian Albums chart, signaling its positive reception. Growing up in Memphis as a pastor's son, he developed a strong love for music and ministry early on.

Earlier, Reddick released "God, Turn It Around," which combines contemporary Christian music with gospel. Artist TobyMac praised Reddick's work, saying, "He's not only a gifted singer who conveys soul and emotion as well as anyone I've ever heard, but also a songwriter whose lyrics awaken hope through God's love," said TobyMac to Worship Leader.