Dr. E. Dewey Smith Honors His Father with New Hymns Album

Dr. E. Dewey Smith is stepping into a tender new season. And this time, he’s honoring the man who first placed music in his hands — his father, the late Rev. Eddie D. Smith, Sr.

Dr. Smith leads The House of Hope churches in Atlanta, Macon, and West Pointe, blending ministry and music everywhere he goes. For more than 30 years, he’s lifted communities with honest teaching and heartfelt songs. Along the way, he’s released chart-topping projects like Live at the Cathedral, Let Praises Ring, and God Period, featuring the hit Your Presence Is A Gift.

Dr. Smith Says His Musical Journey Started Early

“My dad was my first music teacher,” he recalls. “He put a guitar in my hands when I was three years old. I’ve loved music ever since.”

Now, Rev. Smith is returning with an album that feels personal, sacred, and deeply rooted. It’s called SONGS DADDY USED TO SING . And every one of its 11 tracks honors the hymns he grew up hearing at home.

The album opens with the voice of his father, Rev. Eddie D. Smith, Sr., on “I’ll Be Crossing Over,” lifted from his 2008 Live in Concert release. Then, the project shifts into the heart of old-school church — the hymns that carried comfort, conviction, and community for generations.

Listeners will hear Dr. Smith pour his soul into classics like “Lead Me, Guide Me,” “Near the Cross,” and “God Will Take Care of You.” As the album builds, his choir steps in on “Pass Me Not,” “I Will Trust in the Lord,” and other congregational favorites.

Rev Smith Carried This Vision for Decades

“I’ve wanted to record a hymns album for more than 25 years,” Smith explains. “When Dad passed, I knew it was time — and I knew it had to honor him and classic gospel music.”