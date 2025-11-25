Take Control of the Number That Drives 30% of Your Credit Score

When it’s Tuesday, you already know—Mansa Musa is on the line, helping us break down the money moves that truly matter. Over the last few weeks, we’ve talked about using statement dates, shifting payments, and protecting your cash flow.

Today, we’re taking it further. We’re digging into why these strategies matter and how one number can move your credit score up—fast.

That number is your credit utilization ratio, or C-U-R. It simply measures how much of your available credit you’re using. If your limit is $5,000 and your balance is $1,000, you’re at 20%. Easy.

But here’s the big deal: your credit utilization ratio makes up 30% of your credit score. It’s the second-most important factor after paying on time. So even if you never miss a payment, high utilization can still drag your score down. Lenders see high usage as stress, and low usage as stability.

How do you take control of your utilization—and your score?

1. Know your statement closing dates.

That’s the balance the credit bureaus see. Not your due date—your closing date.

2. Make early payments when you can.

Paying before the closing date lowers the number that gets reported. Lower balance = better score.

3. Spread out your spending.

This is why people keep more than one card. Different closing dates = more flexibility.

4. Ask for a credit limit increase.

A higher limit reduces your utilization instantly. You don’t have to spend more—just make the request.

5. Don’t close old cards.

Even light usage keeps their credit limit working in your favor.

If you’re rebuilding, this is your power play. Lower reported balances can boost your score in just one billing cycle. Keep doing it for two or three months, and the gains stack up.

Take control of your utilization, and you take control of one of the most influential parts of your credit life.

