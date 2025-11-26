CeCe Winans Unveils Big 2026 ‘More Than This’ Tour Featuring Fresh Worship Songs

CeCe Winans' "More Than This Tour" for 2026 is set to be huge, featuring worship moments from her collection, like "Goodness of God" and "Believe For It," plus new songs such as "That's My King." This announcement follows the success of her live albums, "Believe For It" (2021) and "More Than This" (2024), both earning glowing reviews and winning Grammy Awards.

The gospel legend's upcoming tour comes after a series of packed concerts in 2025 that fans considered life-changing. This achievement is typical in Winans' career. Previous tours, like the "Winans Family Tour" and collaborations with Donnie McClurkin, have consistently attracted large, diverse audiences. The 2026 schedule includes major venues like the Grand Ole Opry House, Augusta Bell Auditorium, and The Benedum Center.

Winans aims to strengthen spiritual connections. She shared, "I pray that this new tour, More Than This, will remind people of God’s greatness, not just His goodness. I want God to give us more of Himself and in return we give Him all He deserves," Winans remarked on CeCe Winans' official website. Her tours are known for creating powerful spiritual experiences.

The singer's influence goes beyond her performances. CeCe Winans is the most awarded female gospel singer, with 17 Grammy Awards along with numerous Dove and Stellar Awards. Her career boasts over 17 million records sold globally. She comes from a musically talented family, often referred to as "gospel royalty."

In 2026, it's not just the tour that’s on her calendar. Winans also hosts the "GENERATIONS LIVE 2026" conference in Nashville, inviting women of all backgrounds for spiritual enrichment. It builds on her previous conferences and her book "Believe For It: Passing on Faith to the Next Generation."

Winans' career focuses on themes of faith and togetherness. Fans are encouraged to stay tuned for tour updates and participate. Her public approach highlights spiritual encouragement, aiming to unite and uplift people through worship.