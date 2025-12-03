Fashion, Brunch, and Community Giving Shine at “Deck the Runway”

The Michigan Southwest Fifth Jurisdiction is bringing back a holiday favorite. “Deck the Runway,” the Women’s Department’s annual fashion show and strolling brunch, returns on Saturday, December 6, 2025, at 12pm. This year’s event moves to Burning Bush International Ministries in Westland, giving guests more space, more vendors, and more fashion.

Mother Kathleen Rainey, Jurisdictional Supervisor of Women, leads the charge again this year. She created “Deck the Runway” in 2024 as both a celebration and a fundraiser. And once again, part of the proceeds will support a local women’s shelter. “We want to bless the people often overlooked during the holiday season,” she says.

Last year’s show sold out fast. This year, organizers expect even bigger numbers. Darrell Cannon of DLC Collection, the event coordinator and featured designer, says the move to a larger venue opens the door for a larger crowd and even more creatives.

Runway Looks, Holiday Vendors, and a Great Cause

So what can guests expect? Designers from across metro Detroit and nearby cities will showcase festive fashion for every moment — from casual outings to high-end formal wear. Guests looking for bold, statement-making pieces will find plenty of runway thrills. And shoppers will get the chance to purchase their favorite looks right off the runway.

Darrell Cannon | Burning Bush International Ministries “Deck the Runway” returns Saturday, December 6, 2025, at 12pm, presented by the Michigan Southwest Fifth Jurisdiction Women’s Department.

Along with the fashion, guests can enjoy retail therapy from curated holiday vendors. And the strolling brunch returns with delicious bites included in every ticket. Everything is designed to help guests step into the season with style and joy.

Tickets for “Deck the Runway” are available now through Eventbrite.

Tune in to The Randi Myles Show from 10 am to 3 pm through The Detroit Praise Network App available on iPhone and Android devices, visit detroitpraisenetwork.com, or use your smart speaker by enabling the skill and saying, "open Detroit Praise Network." Alternatively, listen on your car, home, or work radio at 105.9 HD2, 98.3 FM, or 99.9 FM.

Connect with us on Social Everywhere @PraiseDetroit!

About Randi Myles:

I am a child of God that has a lot to say.

Here you will find conversations with artists, authors, speakers, and teachers within the faith-based community. Also, my journey has been colorful, rich, and sometimes really hard so, I look for answers and respite through these posts. My mom wanted me to write a book and I'm working on that, so bear with me as I fumble my way through.

I am working on balancing my extremely fun work life with my personal life that is filled with challenges these days. I know that God will see me to victory so... welcome to my life.

~Randi