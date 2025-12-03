Norman Hutchins’ Impact Lives On Through Emmanuel

Norman Hutchins’ voice still rings through the holiday season. His Christmas classic Emmanuel climbs back onto the Billboard charts again—now 24 years in a row. And honestly, it still feels fresh.

Ebony Magazine once called it “our favorite Christmas/365 days of the year song,” and they weren’t exaggerating. Emmanuel lives everywhere. Churches. Choir rehearsals. Holiday concerts. Even home playlists that run long after Christmas lights come down.

The song’s impact runs deep. It’s one of the top-selling Christmas gospel projects ever. It’s been translated into 36 languages. And it continues to land in major hymnals, including the United Methodist Hymnal and the African American Heritage Hymnal. That’s legacy.

The album behind it, Norman Hutchins & JDI Christmas, brought together voices like DeNetria “Aretha” Champ, Chester D.T. Baldwin, and Nikki Potts of the Kurt Carr Singers. It became a year-round worship staple. An evergreen.

I had the chance to talk with Dr. Hutchins back in 2023, and his joy, gratitude, and conviction stayed with me. He told me about preaching at eight, getting licensed at 12, and pastoring his first church at 20. He talked about surviving COVID after doctors doubted he’d make it through the night. And he shared how that experience birthed his single Shout Like You Got It.

He lived what he sang—faith, resilience, and praise even in the valley.

Today, we honor his life, his gift, and the songs that wrapped themselves around generations. Norman Hutchins didn’t just create hits. He created moments. Memories. Melodies that carried people through.