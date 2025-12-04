A New Chapter: Tasha Page-Lockhart Teams with Tyscot Records

Featured artist Tasha Page-Lockhart attends the 2024 BMI Trailblazers of Gospel Music Awards at Flourish Atlanta on March 28, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Tyscot Records is stepping into its 50th anniversary with big news. The legendary label just partnered with GiftBox Music Group, the company led by powerhouse vocalist and Detroit's own Tasha Page-Lockhart and music executive Kai “Verse” Tyler.

This partnership brings fresh creativity, new energy, and bold gospel storytelling.

“We’re excited to work with Tasha and GiftBox,” says Tyscot President Bryant Scott. “She’s a powerhouse. Together, we’ll create music that reaches across genres.”

And they’re already moving

The first project from the partnership is Tasha’s first full album since The Beautiful Project in 2017.

Tasha says she pushed through personal and professional challenges to reach this moment. “I redirected my focus with faith and perseverance,” she shares. “Now, with GiftBox and the Tyscot family, I’m ready to sing again.”

Tasha and Kai have already built a strong vault of new music—songs that highlight her vocal fire and her growth as an artist. “This feels full circle,” Tyler adds. “Tyscot is a historic label, and we’re excited to open GiftBox Music’s gifts to the world.”

For longtime fans, this moment feels like a homecoming. For new listeners, it marks the start of an exciting new chapter.

Tasha Page-Lockhart Readies a New Album with Her New Label Home

Tune in to The Randi Myles Show from 10 am to 3 pm through The Detroit Praise Network App available on iPhone and Android devices, visit detroitpraisenetwork.com, or use your smart speaker by enabling the skill and saying, "open Detroit Praise Network." Alternatively, listen on your car, home, or work radio at 105.9 HD2, 98.3 FM, or 99.9 FM.

Connect with us on Social Everywhere @PraiseDetroit!

About Randi Myles:

I am a child of God that has a lot to say.

Here you will find conversations with artists, authors, speakers, and teachers within the faith-based community. Also, my journey has been colorful, rich, and sometimes really hard so, I look for answers and respite through these posts. My mom wanted me to write a book and I'm working on that, so bear with me as I fumble my way through.

I am working on balancing my extremely fun work life with my personal life that is filled with challenges these days. I know that God will see me to victory so... welcome to my life.

~Randi