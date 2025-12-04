Jekalyn Carr Launches Limited-Edition Doll Inspiring Girls and Women

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – FEBRUARY 17: Jekalyn Carr attends the Black Music and Entertainment Walk of Fame Crown Jewel of Excellence Induction Ceremony and Celebration Brunch on February 17, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Moses Robinson/Getty Images for the Black Music & Entertainment Walk Of Fame)

Jekalyn Carr is stepping into a new lane — and she’s doing it with purpose. On Friday, December 5, she officially releases The Jekalyn Carr Doll, a limited-edition collectible designed to inspire confidence, beauty, and inner strength.

Every detail of the doll carries intention. From her signature style to the message she represents, Jekalyn created this piece to encourage girls and women to see their worth and walk boldly in it.

This release is limited, and once the dolls are gone, they’re gone. Collectors, supporters, and anyone who wants a daily reminder of empowerment will want to grab one while they can.

Jekalyn Shares the Heart Behind the Project

“Creating The Jekalyn Carr Doll has been a dream rooted in purpose. I didn’t want a doll that simply sits on a shelf. I wanted her to empower, to inspire, and to awaken the inner doll inside everyone who brings her home.”

She continues, “This doll represents beauty, strength, confidence, and the grace to walk boldly in who God created you to be. She’s a reminder that you are unique, powerful, and destined for greatness. And I pray that every time you look at her, you feel inspired to shine.”

Jekalyn Carr Unveils Her Empowering New Doll

The Jekalyn Carr Doll is more than a collectible. It’s a statement. For purchase details and release information, visit her official site at iamjekalyncarr.com.

About Randi Myles

I am a child of God that has a lot to say.

Here you will find conversations with artists, authors, speakers, and teachers within the faith-based community. Also, my journey has been colorful, rich, and sometimes really hard so, I look for answers and respite through these posts. My mom wanted me to write a book and I'm working on that, so bear with me as I fumble my way through.

I am working on balancing my extremely fun work life with my personal life that is filled with challenges these days. I know that God will see me to victory so... welcome to my life.

~Randi

