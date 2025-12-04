ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Jekalyn Carr Launches Limited-Edition Doll Inspiring Girls and Women

Jekalyn Carr releases her new limited-edition doll on December 5. Designed with purpose and confidence, the doll encourages girls and women to embrace their beauty, strength, and God-given identity.

Randi Myles
Jekalyn Carr

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – FEBRUARY 17: Jekalyn Carr attends the Black Music and Entertainment Walk of Fame Crown Jewel of Excellence Induction Ceremony and Celebration Brunch on February 17, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Moses Robinson/Getty Images for the Black Music & Entertainment Walk Of Fame)

Moses Robinson/Getty Images

Jekalyn Carr is stepping into a new lane — and she’s doing it with purpose. On Friday, December 5, she officially releases The Jekalyn Carr Doll, a limited-edition collectible designed to inspire confidence, beauty, and inner strength.

Every detail of the doll carries intention. From her signature style to the message she represents, Jekalyn created this piece to encourage girls and women to see their worth and walk boldly in it.

This release is limited, and once the dolls are gone, they’re gone. Collectors, supporters, and anyone who wants a daily reminder of empowerment will want to grab one while they can.

Jekalyn Shares the Heart Behind the Project

“Creating The Jekalyn Carr Doll has been a dream rooted in purpose. I didn’t want a doll that simply sits on a shelf. I wanted her to empower, to inspire, and to awaken the inner doll inside everyone who brings her home.”

She continues, “This doll represents beauty, strength, confidence, and the grace to walk boldly in who God created you to be. She’s a reminder that you are unique, powerful, and destined for greatness. And I pray that every time you look at her, you feel inspired to shine.”

Jekalyn Carr Launches Limited-Edition Doll Inspiring Girls and Women

Jekalyn Carr Unveils Her Empowering New Doll

The Jekalyn Carr Doll is more than a collectible. It’s a statement. For purchase details and release information, visit her official site at iamjekalyncarr.com.

ALSO SEE: Jekalyn Carr: Still Making History with “Jekalyn X The Legends”

About Randi Myles

I am a child of God that has a lot to say.

Here you will find conversations with artists, authors, speakers, and teachers within the faith-based community. Also, my journey has been colorful, rich, and sometimes really hard so, I look for answers and respite through these posts. My mom wanted me to write a book and I'm working on that, so bear with me as I fumble my way through.

I am working on balancing my extremely fun work life with my personal life that is filled with challenges these days. I know that God will see me to victory so... welcome to my life.

~Randi

Follow Randi at randimyles2go on Facebook and Instagram & rmyles2go on TikTok

Tune in to The Randi Myles Show from 10 am to 3 pm through The Detroit Praise Network App available on iPhone and Android devices, visit detroitpraisenetwork.com, or use your smart speaker by enabling the skill and saying, "open Detroit Praise Network." Alternatively, listen on your car, home, or work radio at 105.9 HD2, 98.3 FM, or 99.9 FM.

Connect with us on Social Everywhere @PraiseDetroit!

Jekalyn Carr
Randi MylesEditor
Randi Myles is the mid-day host on Detroit’s Praise Network. Randi’s mom knew she was destined to be in some form of entertainment when even as a small child, she would pretend a pencil was a microphone and sing and charm family and friends. Later she would sing in church and college choirs. However, it wasn’t until she attended Specs Howard School of Media Arts, that Ms. Myles would find her true voice. Randi enjoys writing about the city of Detroit, faith, and the community.
Related Stories
Fashion, Brunch, and Community Giving Shine at “Deck the Runway”
LifestyleFashion, Brunch, and Community Giving Shine at “Deck the Runway”Randi Myles
Tamela Mann Premieres Music Video For “Deserve To Win”
LifestyleTamela Mann Serves Up Flavor with Her New Seasoning CollectionRandi Myles
a yellow Heinz Leftover Gravy bottle with the cap down is sitting on a table surrounded by Thanksgiving leftovers in glass containers with purple lids.
LifestyleNew Heinz Leftover Gravy Kit is GeniusDonielle Flynn
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect