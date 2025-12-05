The Nativity Reimagined: Detroit Welcomes Back “Angels in the Wings”

“Angels in the Wings: The Musical” returns to Detroit with more heart, more music, and more meaning.

Playwright, director, and producer Jacquelyn D. Vaughn Whitaker brings this story back for its fourth year. Her vision blends faith, music, dance, and theater into a vivid Nativity retelling. This retelling is through the eyes of Archangels Gabriel, Michael, and Raphael. The music is a mix gospel, jazz, rap, R&B, classical sounds. And the vibrant choreography creates a heavenly experience that celebrates the true wonder of Christmas.

I asked Jackie how she came up with the production and she shared how this production began with a dream — literally. Through research and prayer, she uncovered the roles of the archangels in guiding Mary and Joseph on their journey. From there, that extensive research sparked a script, a full production, and a musical filled with energy and soul. Vaughn says, “This isn’t just theater—it’s ministry through art. Each year, our cast, musicians, and crew pour their hearts into uplifting the community through a story that reminds us of all of God’s love and purpose.”

Beyond the production, Jackie discussed her deep commitment to Detroit’s youth through her Black United Fund of Michigan. A portion of the show's proceeds supports the non-profit youth empowerment organization. For her, this musical isn’t just entertainment. It’s ministry, mentorship, and her way of pouring back into the next generation.

She invites us to come out, enjoy the show, and consider gifting a ticket to someone else. As she shared, a gift of entertainment can inspire and uplift long after the curtain closes.

“Angels in the Wings: The Musical” takes the stage at the Garden Theater on December 13 with two shows: a 3 PM matinee and a 7:30 PM evening performance. Tickets are available at angelsinthewings.net

