Poet Amanda Gorman Expands Her Mission With UNICEF USA

UNICEF USA has a new voice on its global stage. Poet and activist Amanda Gorman is now the organization’s newest Ambassador.

The announcement lands just as UNICEF prepares for its 20th annual UNICEF Gala, where Gorman will debut an original poem about creating a better world for every child.

Gorman has partnered with UNICEF since 2021. She’s used her platform to educate, advocate, and raise money for children—especially those living through crisis. In 2022, she recited An Ode We Owe during the U.N. General Assembly, calling the world to action on inequality, poverty, and the climate crisis.

Gorman says the work keeps her grounded. “When we uplift children, we uplift our shared future,” she said. She calls the Ambassador role an honor and says she’s proud to stand with UNICEF as they deliver life-changing support every day.

Poetry to Advocacy, Amanda Gorman Steps Into New Role With UNICEF USA

Recently, she traveled to UNICEF’s Supply Division—the largest humanitarian warehouse in the world. She met with experts, learned how emergency supplies move across the globe, and even packed boxes for children living in conflict zones. UNICEF responded to more than 400 emergencies last year, and Gorman wanted to understand that work up close.

UNICEF USA President and CEO Michael J. Nyenhuis says Gorman brings a rare gift. She helps people understand big moments in ways that spark change. With climate disasters, conflicts, and humanitarian crises growing, he says her voice comes at the right time.

Gorman continues to shine beyond the humanitarian world. She’s a Harvard graduate, the youngest inaugural poet in U.S. history, and a bestselling author. Her works—including The Hill We Climb, Change Sings, and Call Us What We Carry—have topped charts and earned Grammy recognition.