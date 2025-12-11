ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Sharonda K. Mitchell: Healing Through Her Testimony and Her Music

When cancer tried to silence her, Sharonda K. Mitchell hit record instead. Her debut album VoiceNotes: I Am Healed turns pain into praise and proves that faith always finds a voice.

Randi Myles
Sharonda K. Mitchell: Healing Through Her Testimony and Her Music

VoiceNotes: I Am Healed is available now on all streaming platforms.

2025 Sharonda Kay Mitchell

Some conversations instantly feel like catching up with an old friend. That’s exactly how it felt when I spoke with Sharonda K. Mitchell—a powerhouse vocalist from Memphis whose heart beats gospel, hope, and healing.

Sharonda grew up surrounded by music and ministry. Before stepping into the spotlight, she spent years backing gospel greats like Smokie Norful and Sheri Jones-Moffett. Now, she’s answering a higher call. The Palmist's debut project, VoiceNotes: I Am Healed, doesn’t just tell her story—it declares victory.

In 2024, her world changed overnight. No warning, family history or symptoms. A sudden cancer diagnosis turned her life upside down. Instead of giving in to fear, Sharonda turned to worship.

How Sharonda K. Mitchell Found Healing Through Song

With only her phone in hand, she began recording songs in the halls of the West Cancer Center. Every lyric carried faith. Every melody held hope. Those simple recordings became the foundation for her debut album—a collection of songs born out of pain, perseverance, and prayer.

“I’d hit record on my phone and sing everything I was feeling and God turned that into a full album!" Mitchell's lead single, “I Am Healed,” has become more than music, it reminds listeners that healing comes in many forms.

As Sharonda explains, “It goes from physical to even mental. There are so many ways we all need to be healed.”

Each track carries that same authenticity. The powerful project blends worshipful ballads and a signature Memphis sound, soulful, churchy, and pure gratitude.

Beyond the studio Sharonda alongside her husband, lead Perfecting Love Community Church, where they pour into their congregation and city. Mitchell passion nonprofit, Perfecting Gifts allows her to mentor young artists, helping them grow in both purpose and faith.

This story proves that pain doesn’t stop purpose—it fuels it. When faith meets fire, the result sounds a lot like healing.

🎧 Listen to our full interview below and experience “I Am Healed” for yourself.

Sharonda K. Mitchell
Randi MylesEditor
Randi Myles is the mid-day host on Detroit’s Praise Network. Randi’s mom knew she was destined to be in some form of entertainment when even as a small child, she would pretend a pencil was a microphone and sing and charm family and friends. Later she would sing in church and college choirs. However, it wasn’t until she attended Specs Howard School of Media Arts, that Ms. Myles would find her true voice. Randi enjoys writing about the city of Detroit, faith, and the community.
Related Stories
2024 BMI Trailblazers Of Gospel Music Awards
MusicA New Chapter: Tasha Page-Lockhart Teams with Tyscot RecordsRandi Myles
Norman Hutchins’ Impact Lives On Through Emmanuel
MusicNorman Hutchins’ Impact Lives On Through EmmanuelRandi Myles
Dr. E. Dewey Smith releases SONGS MY DADDY USED TO SING, a heartfelt gospel tribute to his late father. The new album revives classic hymns and celebrates the musical legacy that shaped his life.
MusicDr. E. Dewey Smith Honors His Father with New Hymns AlbumRandi Myles
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect