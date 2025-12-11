Sharonda K. Mitchell: Healing Through Her Testimony and Her Music

VoiceNotes: I Am Healed is available now on all streaming platforms.

Some conversations instantly feel like catching up with an old friend. That’s exactly how it felt when I spoke with Sharonda K. Mitchell—a powerhouse vocalist from Memphis whose heart beats gospel, hope, and healing.

Sharonda grew up surrounded by music and ministry. Before stepping into the spotlight, she spent years backing gospel greats like Smokie Norful and Sheri Jones-Moffett. Now, she’s answering a higher call. The Palmist's debut project, VoiceNotes: I Am Healed, doesn’t just tell her story—it declares victory.

In 2024, her world changed overnight. No warning, family history or symptoms. A sudden cancer diagnosis turned her life upside down. Instead of giving in to fear, Sharonda turned to worship.

How Sharonda K. Mitchell Found Healing Through Song

With only her phone in hand, she began recording songs in the halls of the West Cancer Center. Every lyric carried faith. Every melody held hope. Those simple recordings became the foundation for her debut album—a collection of songs born out of pain, perseverance, and prayer.

“I’d hit record on my phone and sing everything I was feeling and God turned that into a full album!" Mitchell's lead single, “I Am Healed,” has become more than music, it reminds listeners that healing comes in many forms.

As Sharonda explains, “It goes from physical to even mental. There are so many ways we all need to be healed.”

Each track carries that same authenticity. The powerful project blends worshipful ballads and a signature Memphis sound, soulful, churchy, and pure gratitude.

Beyond the studio Sharonda alongside her husband, lead Perfecting Love Community Church, where they pour into their congregation and city. Mitchell passion nonprofit, Perfecting Gifts allows her to mentor young artists, helping them grow in both purpose and faith.

This story proves that pain doesn’t stop purpose—it fuels it. When faith meets fire, the result sounds a lot like healing.

🎧 Listen to our full interview below and experience “I Am Healed” for yourself.