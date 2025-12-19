“Love Wins”: Malique Talks Faith, Music, and Leading With Love

Some voices carry more than melody — they carry meaning.

That’s exactly what you hear when Malique Grear sings.

Hailing from Grand Rapids, Michigan, Malique is a gifted vocalist with deep gospel roots and a heart for healing. Influenced by legends like The Clark Sisters, Vanessa Bell Armstrong, CeCe Winans, Rance Allen, and The Winans, her sound blends classic soul with a fresh, honest spirit.

Her journey includes singing background vocals for gospel greats like Marvin Sapp, Joe Pace, Timothy Wright, and VaShawn Mitchell — experiences that sharpened her voice and strengthened her calling.

But Malique’s mission goes beyond music.

She leads with love, believes healing starts in the heart, and her latest single, “Love Wins,” says exactly that.

🎶 Watch the “Love Wins” Video & hear Malique’s Heart

During our conversation, Malique shared how the song was born from a simple yes — and how God used it to deliver a message the world still needs. In a time when retaliation feels easier than grace, she reminds us of the power in choosing love anyway.

Also, Malique is the founder of Positive Impact for Life, a community-focused organization rooted in the belief that love changes lives. Through programs centered on mental health awareness, youth development, and social-emotional learning, the foundation has impacted more than 3,000 individuals.

At its core, the mission mirrors the message behind Malique’s song “Love Wins.” When love leads, healing follows — and communities grow stronger.

Because love really does win.

👇 Hear Our Entire Interview Below.

About Randi Myles:

I am a child of God that has a lot to say.

Here you will find conversations with artists, authors, speakers, and teachers within the faith-based community. Also, my journey has been colorful, rich, and sometimes really hard so, I look for answers and respite through these posts. My mom wanted me to write a book and I'm working on that, so bear with me as I fumble my way through.

I am working on balancing my extremely fun work life with my personal life that is filled with challenges these days. I know that God will see me to victory so... welcome to my life.

~Randi