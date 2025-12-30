Setting God-Centered Goals for the Year Ahead

While prepping for my show, I found myself asking a simple question: What does a faith-filled New Year really look like? That search led me to this Bible-based lesson plan, and it stopped me in my tracks. These resolutions feel doable, honest, and grounded in God’s Word.

Setting goals can feel personal—and even pressure-filled. But when you bring your plans to God, clarity replaces stress. Here's something I found in the Alpha Omega Publications, a website for Christian Homeschooling.

9 Bible-Based Resolutions to Guide the New Year

1. Teach with wisdom.

Choose patience over arguments. Lead with kindness and clarity.

2. Pray for direction.

Ask God for wisdom. He gives it freely.

3. Forgive freely.

Release old hurts. Forgive the way Christ forgave you.

4. Care for your body.

Honor God by caring for your physical health.

5. Love boldly.

Love God fully and people genuinely.

6. Lead by example.

Let your actions reflect integrity and faith.

7. Don’t quit after failure.

Stay strong. God goes with you—every step.

8. Value your friendships.

Walk with people who lift you up.

9. Serve those in need.

Care for others. In serving them, you serve Christ.

These aren’t just resolutions. They’re daily choices rooted in faith, purpose, and grace.

Credit:

Adapted from “9 New Year’s Resolutions from the Bible” via Alpha Omega Publications

https://aop.com/blogs/lesson-plans/9-new-year-s-resolutions-from-the-bible

