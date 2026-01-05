BeBe Winans Welcomes the New Year with “All To Thee”

BeBe Winans is stepping into the New Year with a gift for worshippers everywhere.

The gospel legend has released a stunning new video for his upcoming single, “All To Thee,” premiering on New Year’s Eve. The song arrives officially in January 2026, offering an early look at his latest worship-filled work.

“All To Thee” centers on surrender, gratitude, and trust in God. BeBe wrote the song with Wren T. Brown and co-produced it with Jeff Balding. Together, they created a moment of worship that feels honest, reflective, and deeply personal.

“This song is my offering,” BeBe shares. “It’s about giving God every part of your life and stepping into a new year with faith and hope.”

BeBe Winans Shares a Powerful New Offering of Faith and Trust

A six-time GRAMMY® winner and the youngest male member of Detroit’s legendary Winans family, BeBe Winans has helped shape gospel and Christian crossover music for decades. Alongside his sister CeCe, he brought gospel sounds into the mainstream while staying rooted in faith.

Beyond music, BeBe continues to expand his creative reach. His work includes film, Broadway, and television, along with hosting the Heart & Soul Radio Show on SiriusXM.

With “All To Thee,” BeBe Winans offers more than a song. He offers a moment of worship—perfectly timed for reflection, prayer, and new beginnings.

About Randi Myles:

I am a child of God that has a lot to say.

Here you will find conversations with artists, authors, speakers, and teachers within the faith-based community. Also, my journey has been colorful, rich, and sometimes really hard so, I look for answers and respite through these posts. My mom wanted me to write a book and I'm working on that, so bear with me as I fumble my way through.

I am working on balancing my extremely fun work life with my personal life that is filled with challenges these days. I know that God will see me to victory so... welcome to my life.

~Randi

