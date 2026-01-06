A Lifetime of Soul: Candi Staton’s “Back to My Roots”

Back to My Roots brings faith, soul, and truth together.

Candi Staton is back where it all began—and the world is listening.

At 85, the soul music legend has earned her first GRAMMY® nomination in 40 years for Back to My Roots. The album marks her 32nd release and a return to the gospel, soul, and faith that shaped her voice and her life.

The project blends originals with deeply felt covers. Every song carries history. Some tell her story. Others speak to grief, faith, justice, and hope. Together, they form a powerful reflection on a life lived in music and truth.

“I’m surprised and grateful,” Staton says. “I’m proud of this album. These songs come from my life—and that’s what real soul music is.”

At 85, Candi Staton Finds New GRAMMY Recognition

Back to My Roots earned a nomination for Best Roots Gospel Album at the 68th GRAMMY® Awards, happening February 1, 2026, in Los Angeles.

Critics are paying attention too. MOJO named the album one of the year’s best soul releases, alongside legends like Mavis Staples. Fans are responding just as strongly.

Produced by Staton and her son Marcus Williams, the album sounds grounded, honest, and lived-in. It feels like testimony—set to music.

After decades of chart hits, gospel classics, and cultural influence, Candi Staton proves once again that her voice still matters.

And her roots still run deep.

Track List – Back to My Roots

I Missed the Target Again It’s Gonna Rain Hang On In There Shine A Light Lord Will Make a Way Somehow God’s Gonna Use Me Anyway There Will Be Peace in the Valley 1963 Reach Down and Touch Heaven for Me Love Breakthrough My God Has a Telephone (feat. William Bell) In God’s Hands We Rest Untroubled

