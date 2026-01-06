Take Control of New Tax Breaks Coming in 2026

We’re back with Take Control Tuesday, and Mansa Musa from MoneySmartLife.org is breaking down new tax changes coming in 2026—changes that could help a lot of people.

And to be clear, this isn’t about filing last year’s taxes. This is about planning ahead.

Here’s why that matters:

Taxes for 2025 are due in April 2026. What we’re talking about today affects the taxes you’ll file in April 2027. That gives you time to plan—and that’s where the power is.

First, this applies to about 90% of taxpayers. Specifically, people who take the standard deduction, not itemized deductions.

Here’s What’s Changing

Charitable giving just got more valuable.

If you already give to charity and take the standard deduction, you may now be able to deduct up to $1,000 for individuals and $2,000 for couples. No major changes needed. Just document your giving and file correctly.

Big news for seniors.

Starting in 2026, people 65 and older will receive an additional $6,000 on top of the standard deduction.

Married and both over 65? That’s up to $12,000 more added to your deduction.

So what should you do now?

Don’t assume nothing applies just because you’re retired or your income hasn’t changed. Instead, confirm how these updates affect you. Then plan ahead. For some, this could mean adjusting withholding and keeping more money in your pocket throughout the year—not just at tax time.

Bottom line:

These changes reward people for what they’re already doing. The key is awareness, planning, and making sure the details are handled correctly.

