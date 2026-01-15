ContestsEvents
Gospel Excellence on Display at the NAACP Image Awards

Faith-driven creativity shines as Insignia Assets earns seven NAACP Image Award nominations, with Tribl Records, Maverick City Music, and gospel favorites leading the way.

Randi Myles
Tribl Records and Insignia Assets Earn Major NAACP Nods

Insignia Assets | Tribl Records | 3 Diamonds Entertainment

Faith, excellence, and Black creativity are showing up strong at the 57th NAACP Image Awards—and a familiar gospel family is right in the spotlight.

Insignia Assets, a Black-owned entertainment company with deep roots in faith-based storytelling, earned seven NAACP Image Award nominations across music, film, and television. It’s a big moment—and a clear sign that purpose-driven content still moves culture.

Leading the charge is Tribl Records, named Billboard’s #1 Gospel Label of 2025. The label picked up four nominations, including two for Maverick City MusicOutstanding Gospel/Christian Album for Live at Maverick City and Outstanding Gospel/Christian Song for “Constant (Live).”

Gospel Voices are Being Celebrated on Culture’s Biggest Stage

Gospel icon Kirk Franklin also received a nomination for “Do It Again,” continuing a powerful partnership with Insignia. Travis Greene earned mainstream recognition as well, landing a nomination for Outstanding Duo, Group, or Collaboration for “Let Freedom Ring” with Andra Day.

On the film side, Insignia’s 3 Diamonds Entertainment made a strong debut. Its first release, Unexpected Christmas, earned three nominations. The holiday film premiered in theaters nationwide, then climbed to #1 on STARZ after its streaming release.

For Insignia, the moment is about more than awards. It’s about impact. It’s about telling stories that inspire, uplift, and reflect the culture with integrity.

The 57th NAACP Image Awards air live February 28, 2026, at 8 PM ET/PT on BET, with a simulcast on CBS.

