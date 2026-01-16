ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Meet Margie: A Living Legacy of Five Generations

Margie, an 84-year-old grandmother from Oakland, celebrates five generations of family on The Jennifer Hudson Show—proof that love, faith, and legacy can grow beyond measure.

Randi Myles
Meet Margie: A Living Legacy of Five Generations

An 84-Year-Old Grandmother and a Family That Keeps Growing

Randi Myles

At 84 years old, Margie from Oakland, California is living proof that legacy doesn’t just grow—it multiplies.

Margie is the proud matriarch of a family that spans five generations. She has 150 grandchildren, 50 great-grandchildren, and 50 great-great-grandchildren—and the number keeps rising.

Her story recently touched hearts nationwide when she appeared on The Jennifer Hudson Show. What started as a celebration of family quickly turned into a moment of gratitude, reflection, and joy.

Margie became a child bride at just 14 years old. Life wasn’t easy. But she stayed faithful, raised her children, and kept love at the center of everything. Today, that love shows up in powerful ways.

Meet Margie—84 years young and still building legacy

Her children and grandchildren are thriving. Many are college graduates, homeowners, and business owners. One family member is preparing to become a doctor. Another is training to be a firefighter. One recently passed the bar exam. Margie’s legacy is still unfolding.

Then came the surprise.

Jennifer Hudson welcomed several family members to the stage—including a grandchild Margie had never met before. The reunion brought tears, laughter, and a reminder of what truly lasts.

Margie hugged her growing family and made a promise. “We’re going to pass this love on—for generations.” And that’s exactly what she’s been doing all along.

An 84-Year-Old Grandmother and a Family That Keeps Growing

Jennifer Hudson
Randi MylesEditor
Randi Myles is the mid-day host on Detroit’s Praise Network. Randi’s mom knew she was destined to be in some form of entertainment when even as a small child, she would pretend a pencil was a microphone and sing and charm family and friends. Later she would sing in church and college choirs. However, it wasn’t until she attended Specs Howard School of Media Arts, that Ms. Myles would find her true voice. Randi enjoys writing about the city of Detroit, faith, and the community.
Related Stories
Verizon Wireless Offering $20 Credit for Service Disruption
Human InterestVerizon Wireless Offering $20 Credit for Service DisruptionRandi Moultrie
Sometimes, life just requires a food fix. That's when you want a quick, tasty bite to eat without having to prepare it.
Human InterestThe Most Popular Food Fix in MichiganAnne Erickson
DETROIT, MICHIGAN - JANUARY 10: The 1985 Modena Spyder California from the movie Ferris Bueller's Day Off is displayed at the 2025 Detroit Auto Show at Huntington Place on January 10, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. The Detroit Auto Show opens to the public on January 11th and runs through January 20th .(Photo by Bill Pugliano/Getty Images)
Human InterestThings To Do in Detroit This Weekend: January 16-January 18
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect