Meet Margie: A Living Legacy of Five Generations

An 84-Year-Old Grandmother and a Family That Keeps Growing

At 84 years old, Margie from Oakland, California is living proof that legacy doesn’t just grow—it multiplies.

Margie is the proud matriarch of a family that spans five generations. She has 150 grandchildren, 50 great-grandchildren, and 50 great-great-grandchildren—and the number keeps rising.

Her story recently touched hearts nationwide when she appeared on The Jennifer Hudson Show. What started as a celebration of family quickly turned into a moment of gratitude, reflection, and joy.

Margie became a child bride at just 14 years old. Life wasn’t easy. But she stayed faithful, raised her children, and kept love at the center of everything. Today, that love shows up in powerful ways.

Meet Margie—84 years young and still building legacy

Her children and grandchildren are thriving. Many are college graduates, homeowners, and business owners. One family member is preparing to become a doctor. Another is training to be a firefighter. One recently passed the bar exam. Margie’s legacy is still unfolding.

Then came the surprise.

Jennifer Hudson welcomed several family members to the stage—including a grandchild Margie had never met before. The reunion brought tears, laughter, and a reminder of what truly lasts.

Margie hugged her growing family and made a promise. “We’re going to pass this love on—for generations.” And that’s exactly what she’s been doing all along.

An 84-Year-Old Grandmother and a Family That Keeps Growing