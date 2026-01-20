Jekalyn Carr and Shirley Caesar Share a Breakthrough Moment

Jekalyn Carr kicked off MLK Day 2026 with a powerful moment on national TV.

The GRAMMY-winning gospel star made her debut on The Sherri Show, hosted by Sherri Shepherd. She didn’t come alone. Jekalyn joined gospel legend Shirley Caesar for a moving performance of her new single, “History (Breakthrough).”

A Historic Day for Jekalyn Carr and Shirley Caesar on MLK Day 2026

The moment felt historic. And the timing couldn’t be better.

Jekalyn’s latest album, Jekalyn X The Legends, just earned a 57th NAACP Image Award nomination for Outstanding Gospel Album. Her Billboard #1 hit, “Don’t Faint,” also picked up a nomination for Outstanding Gospel Song.

This season marks another milestone in her already remarkable career. Jekalyn continues to break barriers, blend generations, and carry the gospel forward with excellence and heart.

