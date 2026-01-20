ContestsEvents
Take Control Tuesday: The Hidden Risk of Joint Credit Cards

Joint credit cards can cut your credit power in half and double your risk. Mansa Musa explains why separate cards and authorized users create stronger, safer finances.

Randi Myles
Take Control of Your Credit Power by Ditching Joint Cards

This week on Take Control Tuesday, Mansa Musa from MoneySmartLife.org calls out a money move most couples never rethink — joint credit cards.

Here’s the quick truth. Joint cards cut your credit power in half. One shared $5,000 card stays $5,000 total. Two separate $5,000 cards? Now you’ve got $10,000 in capacity.

They also double your risk. Miss one payment, and both credit scores take the hit.

Mansa shares a smarter option. Use authorized users instead of joint accounts. You keep control. They still get access. And don’t forget the safety net. Separate cards give your household more financial breathing room when life hits.

Listen to our Conversation Below

Tune in to The Randi Myles Show from 10 am to 3 pm

About Randi Myles:

I am a child of God that has a lot to say.

Here you will find conversations with artists, authors, speakers, and teachers within the faith-based community. Also, my journey has been colorful, rich, and sometimes really hard so, I look for answers and respite through these posts. My mom wanted me to write a book and I'm working on that, so bear with me as I fumble my way through.

I am working on balancing my extremely fun work life with my personal life that is filled with challenges these days. I know that God will see me to victory so... welcome to my life.

~Randi

Randi Myles
Randi Myles is the mid-day host on Detroit’s Praise Network. Randi’s mom knew she was destined to be in some form of entertainment when even as a small child, she would pretend a pencil was a microphone and sing and charm family and friends. Later she would sing in church and college choirs. However, it wasn’t until she attended Specs Howard School of Media Arts, that Ms. Myles would find her true voice. Randi enjoys writing about the city of Detroit, faith, and the community.
