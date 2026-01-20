Take Control Tuesday: The Hidden Risk of Joint Credit Cards

Take Control of Your Credit Power by Ditching Joint Cards

This week on Take Control Tuesday, Mansa Musa from MoneySmartLife.org calls out a money move most couples never rethink — joint credit cards.

Here’s the quick truth. Joint cards cut your credit power in half. One shared $5,000 card stays $5,000 total. Two separate $5,000 cards? Now you’ve got $10,000 in capacity.

They also double your risk. Miss one payment, and both credit scores take the hit.

Mansa shares a smarter option. Use authorized users instead of joint accounts. You keep control. They still get access. And don’t forget the safety net. Separate cards give your household more financial breathing room when life hits.

