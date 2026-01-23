Broadway Celebrates Gospel Excellence and Legacy

Broadway made room for gospel.

In honor of Dr. King’s enduring legacy, Hell’s Kitchen on Broadway presented Legends of Gospel Week. The celebration featured gospel voices whose music and ministry have inspired generations and fueled social change.

The moment lifted up voices that have shaped worship, culture, and community for generations.

Veteran gospel vocalist and worship leader Darwin Hobbs received recognition for his lasting impact on gospel music and congregational worship. Hobbs honored alongside Rev. Dr. A. R. Bernard, founding pastor of Brooklyn’s Christian Cultural Center, whose leadership has influenced faith communities around the world.

Gospel Legends Honored on Broadway

The week honored, gospel trailblazers Donald Lawrence, the GRAMMY® Award–winning architect of modern gospel choir music. Two-time GRAMMY® Award–winning artist Bishop Hezekiah Walker, was recognized as a worship innovator whose sound continues to shape global praise culture.

Another special highlight was for Yolanda Adams who received the Cissy Houston Lifetime Achievement Award. The award recognized her extraordinary contributions to music and her profound global impact through faith, artistry, and service. Adams is currently starring in Hell’s Kitchen as Miss Liza Jane, bringing gospel presence directly to the Broadway stage.

For Darwin Hobbs, the night stood as a full-circle moment—honoring a voice that continues to lead worship across generations.

