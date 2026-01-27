Take Control: Who Else Is Tracking Your Credit?

Discover the lesser-known credit bureaus that affect your financial life and learn how to protect your information.

When it comes to credit bureaus, most people only think about the big three—Equifax, Experian, and TransUnion. But as Mansa Musa explains, there are dozens more reporting agencies that can impact your financial life. These specialty bureaus don’t give you a score, but they do share your information with employers, landlords, banks, and insurers. And here’s the key—they’re not built for consumers. They’re built for the companies making decisions about you. That’s why it’s so important to know what’s in them.

Most Common Types Of Bureaus:

Employment Screening Bureaus – Used by employers (with your permission) when you apply for a job.

– Used by employers (with your permission) when you apply for a job. Bank & Check Screening Bureaus – Track account history, overdrafts, and bad checks when you open a bank account.

– Track account history, overdrafts, and bad checks when you open a bank account. Insurance Bureaus – Show claims history for auto, renters, home, and property insurance.

– Show claims history for auto, renters, home, and property insurance. Tenant Screening Bureaus – Provide landlords and management companies with your rental history.

– Provide landlords and management companies with your rental history. Subprime Credit Bureaus – Focus on consumers with credit scores under 600.

– Focus on consumers with credit scores under 600. Medical Bureaus – Track your medical bills and unpaid health-related debt.

– Track your medical bills and unpaid health-related debt. Retail Bureaus – Collect data on store credit and retail financing.

– Collect data on store credit and retail financing. Gaming Bureaus – Used by casinos and gambling institutions to track financial activity.

Listen To: "Who Else Is Tracking Your Credit?" Below

The big takeaway? These reports must still be accurate under the Fair Credit Reporting Act. So it’s worth checking what’s being said about you.

👉 Explore more about these bureaus and how to protect yourself:

Each Tuesday, catch up with Mansa Musa from MoneySmartLife.org and host Randi Myles to help empower, “sustainable financial well-being for working class families.”

Tune in to The Randi Myles Show from 10 am to 3 pm through The Detroit Praise Network App available on iPhone and Android devices, visit detroitpraisenetwork.com, or use your smart speaker by enabling the skill and saying, "open Detroit Praise Network." Alternatively, listen on your car, home, or work radio at 105.9 HD2, 98.3 FM, or 99.9 FM.

Connect with us on Social Everywhere @PraiseDetroit!

About Randi Myles:

I am a child of God that has a lot to say.

Here you will find conversations with artists, authors, speakers, and teachers within the faith-based community. Also, my journey has been colorful, rich, and sometimes really hard so, I look for answers and respite through these posts. My mom wanted me to write a book and I'm working on that, so bear with me as I fumble my way through.

I am working on balancing my extremely fun work life with my personal life that is filled with challenges these days. I know that God will see me to victory so... welcome to my life.

~Randi