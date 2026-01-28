Donnie McClurkin’s Tops Billboard’s Gospel Charts

LOS ANGELES, CA – MARCH 16: Singer Donnie McClurkin performs onstage during the BET Celebration of Gospel 2013 at Orpheum Theatre on March 16, 2013 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo…

Donnie McClurkin is back at the top.

His latest single, “Better Afterwhile,” has reached #1 on Billboard’s Mediabase Gospel Chart, closing out 2025 as one of the fastest-rising songs in gospel radio.

Recorded live at TBN Studios, the song feels raw, honest, and full of hope. It captures the sound listeners have trusted from McClurkin for more than 30 years—faith tested, faith standing, and faith rewarded.

McClurkin wrote the song from lived experience. Producers Tre’ Corley and Trent Phillips wrapped it in a worship sound that blends classic gospel roots with modern praise energy.

Radio embraced it quickly. Listeners did too. The steady climb to No. 1 reflects sustained airplay and a message that connected deeply across the country.

“Better Afterwhile” speaks to anyone still believing while they wait. It reminds us that God is faithful, His promises are sure, and time is never wasted.

With this milestone, Donnie McClurkin continues to lead with testimony, worship, and truth—reaching a new generation while staying rooted in the message that made his voice timeless.

