A New Chapter for the Super Bowl Soulful Celebration

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – FEBRUARY 10: The Super Bowl LX logo is unveiled as NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell speaks during the Host Committee Handoff Press Conference at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on February 10, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. Super Bowl LX will be played at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California, home of the San Francisco 49ers. (Photo by Michael DeMocker/Getty Images)

The Super Bowl Soulful Celebration is back!

Now in its 27th year, the NFL’s only faith-centered Super Bowl week event returns with a fresh, broadcast-first format. The one-hour special premieres Saturday, February 7, 2026, on BET at 8 PM ET / 7 PM CT.

Hosted by Cam Newton, the reimagined celebration was filmed across Los Angeles and San Francisco during Super Bowl week. This year’s theme, “Go Higher,” invites viewers to pause, reflect, and look beyond the game to faith, purpose, and progress.

The night features powerful performances from Pastor Mike Jr., Lalah Hathaway, LaRussell, Miles Minnick, Jamal Roberts, the NFL Players Choir, and the South Carolina State University Marching 101. Each moment blends music, testimony, and culture in a more intentional way.

Founder and Executive Producer Melanie Few says the new format creates space for deeper storytelling and meaningful reflection. Music Director Adam Blackstone adds that the cinematic approach lets the music and emotion breathe.

The celebration also honors leaders whose lives reflect service and impact:

Lifetime of Inspiration : Randy Moss

: Randy Moss Faith in Action : Jameis Winston

: Jameis Winston HBCU Spotlight : Javon Hargrave

: Javon Hargrave Community Impact: The Almond family receives a surprise Disneyland® Resort experience, with a special appearance from Keenan Allen

For more than 25 years, the Super Bowl Soulful Celebration has united faith, football, and culture. In 2026, it goes higher—bringing viewers straight to the heart of the experience.

