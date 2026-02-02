ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

A New Chapter for the Super Bowl Soulful Celebration

The Super Bowl Soulful Celebration returns for its 27th year with a reimagined broadcast on BET, blending faith, football, music, and purpose during Super Bowl week.

Randi Myles

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – FEBRUARY 10: The Super Bowl LX logo is unveiled as NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell speaks during the Host Committee Handoff Press Conference at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on February 10, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. Super Bowl LX will be played at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California, home of the San Francisco 49ers. (Photo by Michael DeMocker/Getty Images)

(Photo by Michael DeMocker/Getty Images)

The Super Bowl Soulful Celebration is back!

Now in its 27th year, the NFL’s only faith-centered Super Bowl week event returns with a fresh, broadcast-first format. The one-hour special premieres Saturday, February 7, 2026, on BET at 8 PM ET / 7 PM CT.

Hosted by Cam Newton, the reimagined celebration was filmed across Los Angeles and San Francisco during Super Bowl week. This year’s theme, “Go Higher,” invites viewers to pause, reflect, and look beyond the game to faith, purpose, and progress.

View the post on Facebook

The night features powerful performances from Pastor Mike Jr., Lalah Hathaway, LaRussell, Miles Minnick, Jamal Roberts, the NFL Players Choir, and the South Carolina State University Marching 101. Each moment blends music, testimony, and culture in a more intentional way.

Founder and Executive Producer Melanie Few says the new format creates space for deeper storytelling and meaningful reflection. Music Director Adam Blackstone adds that the cinematic approach lets the music and emotion breathe.

The celebration also honors leaders whose lives reflect service and impact:

  • Lifetime of Inspiration: Randy Moss
  • Faith in Action: Jameis Winston
  • HBCU Spotlight: Javon Hargrave
  • Community Impact: The Almond family receives a surprise Disneyland® Resort experience, with a special appearance from Keenan Allen

For more than 25 years, the Super Bowl Soulful Celebration has united faith, football, and culture. In 2026, it goes higher—bringing viewers straight to the heart of the experience.

Listen to The Randi Myles Show weekdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on The Detroit Praise Network App (iPhone and Android), at detroitpraisenetwork.com, on your smart speaker by saying “Open Detroit Praise Network,” or on your radio at 105.9 HD2, 98.3 FM, or 99.9 FM.

Connect with us on Social Everywhere @PraiseDetroit!

Follow Randi at randimyles2go on Facebook and Instagram & rmyles2go on TikTok

Super Bowl Soulful Celebration
Randi MylesEditor
Randi Myles is the mid-day host on Detroit’s Praise Network. Randi’s mom knew she was destined to be in some form of entertainment when even as a small child, she would pretend a pencil was a microphone and sing and charm family and friends. Later she would sing in church and college choirs. However, it wasn’t until she attended Specs Howard School of Media Arts, that Ms. Myles would find her true voice. Randi enjoys writing about the city of Detroit, faith, and the community.
Related Stories
Most Watched Super Bowl Halftime Shows of All Time
EntertainmentMost Watched Super Bowl Halftime Shows of All TimeRandi Moultrie
A Gospel Moment on Broadway for Darwin Hobbs
EntertainmentBroadway Celebrates Gospel Excellence and LegacyRandi Myles
2026 Oscar Nominations: Full List
Entertainment2026 Oscar Nominations: Full ListRandi Moultrie
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect