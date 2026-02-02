ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

CeCe Winans Unites Two Worship Anthems In New Single

CeCe Winans releases “Worthy Of It All (Worthy),” blending two powerful worship anthems into one reverent recording that invites believers everywhere into praise and reflection.

Randi Myles
CeCe Winans Unites Two Worship Anthems in New Single

CeCe Winans Worthy Of It All (Worthy) ℗ 2026

Pure Springs Gospel | Fair Trade Services, LLC

CeCe Winans brings worship front and center once again.

Her new single, “Worthy Of It All (Worthy),” blends two beloved worship anthems into one powerful moment. The song is now available on all digital platforms.

CeCe seamlessly weaves “Worthy Of It All” from Believe For It with “Worthy” from More Than This. Both songs shaped unforgettable live worship moments. Now, they come together in a fresh, reverent recording that lifts hearts and voices.

Written by David Brymer and Ryan Hall, “Worthy Of It All” has become a global worship staple. “Worthy,” written by Steven Furtick, Chris Brown, and Mack Brock, continues to resonate deeply with churches everywhere.

This new version feels intimate and expansive at the same time. It honors the weight of worship while inviting listeners into praise.

A New Worship Experience from CeCe Winans

“Worship is the foundation of my life and my music,” CeCe Winans shares. “My prayer is that this song draws people closer to God and reminds them of His greatness.”

CeCe continues to lead with excellence and purpose. She won Best Gospel Performance and Song for “Come Jesus Come,” featuring Shirley Caesar. It’s her 18th career Grammy, tying her with Detroit’s own Aretha Franklin for the most wins in history.

Cece Winans
Randi MylesEditor
Randi Myles is the mid-day host on Detroit’s Praise Network. Randi’s mom knew she was destined to be in some form of entertainment when even as a small child, she would pretend a pencil was a microphone and sing and charm family and friends. Later she would sing in church and college choirs. However, it wasn’t until she attended Specs Howard School of Media Arts, that Ms. Myles would find her true voice. Randi enjoys writing about the city of Detroit, faith, and the community.
Related Stories
Donnie McClurkin’s Tops Billboard’s Gospel Charts
MusicDonnie McClurkin’s Tops Billboard’s Gospel ChartsRandi Myles
Spotify Confirms Price Increase for App Users
MusicSpotify Confirms Price Increase for App UsersRandi Moultrie
A Lifetime of Soul: Candi Staton’s Back to My Roots
MusicA Lifetime of Soul: Candi Staton’s “Back to My Roots”Randi Myles
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect