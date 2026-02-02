CeCe Winans Unites Two Worship Anthems in New Single

CeCe Winans brings worship front and center once again.

Her new single, “Worthy Of It All (Worthy),” blends two beloved worship anthems into one powerful moment. The song is now available on all digital platforms.

CeCe seamlessly weaves “Worthy Of It All” from Believe For It with “Worthy” from More Than This. Both songs shaped unforgettable live worship moments. Now, they come together in a fresh, reverent recording that lifts hearts and voices.

Written by David Brymer and Ryan Hall, “Worthy Of It All” has become a global worship staple. “Worthy,” written by Steven Furtick, Chris Brown, and Mack Brock, continues to resonate deeply with churches everywhere.

This new version feels intimate and expansive at the same time. It honors the weight of worship while inviting listeners into praise.

A New Worship Experience from CeCe Winans

“Worship is the foundation of my life and my music,” CeCe Winans shares. “My prayer is that this song draws people closer to God and reminds them of His greatness.”