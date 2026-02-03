Take Control of Your Money as the Economic Season Changes

It’s Take Control Tuesday, and this week Mansa Musa from MoneySmartLife.org joins us with a timely reminder: the financial season is changing — and preparation matters more than panic.

We’re all watching the headlines. Costs are shifting. Systems feel unstable. And for many families, the pressure is already real. Mansa puts it plainly. The global financial system we’ve known for decades is changing, and it’s not going back to business as usual.

Still, this isn’t a message of fear. It’s a call to wisdom.

Mansa points us to the story of Joseph in Egypt. In seasons of abundance, Joseph prepared for what was coming next. That same principle applies today. While things are still relatively stable, now is the time to get ready. (Genesis 41)

What Does Preparing Your Finances Look Like

First, eliminate unnecessary debt. Less debt creates flexibility and freedom when conditions change.

Next, build a financial cushion. Hold on to resources instead of expanding lifestyle. Margin brings options.

Then, slow down the chase for “more” and focus on stability. Life has a way of surprising us.

Finally, strengthen relationships and community. According to Mansa, people survive hard seasons together — not alone.

And throughout it all, stay grounded. Stay prayerful. Stay aware of the season you’re in.

This conversation isn’t meant to scare you. It’s meant to steady you — and help you take control of what you can control right now.

Listen to our Conversation Below

About Randi Myles:

I’m a child of God with a lot to say.

Here you’ll find conversations with artists, authors, speakers, and teachers across the faith community. You’ll also find pieces of my own journey—colorful, rich, and sometimes really hard. I come here looking for answers, hope, and a place to breathe.

My mom wanted me to write a book. I’m working on it. So yes, you may catch me figuring things out in real time.

These days, I’m learning how to balance a joyful, fast-moving work life with a personal life that’s stretching my faith. I trust God to carry me to victory—so welcome to my life.

~ Randi

Listen to The Randi Myles Show weekdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on The Detroit Praise Network App (iPhone and Android), at detroitpraisenetwork.com, on your smart speaker by saying “Open Detroit Praise Network,” or on your radio at 105.9 HD2, 98.3 FM, or 99.9 FM.

Connect with us on Social Everywhere @PraiseDetroit!