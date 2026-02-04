Ron Kenoly Dies at 81, Leaves a Lasting Worship Legacy

Ron Kenoly, a global voice in modern worship music, died Tuesday morning. He was 81.

His longtime music director and close friend, Bruni Miranda, confirmed the news.

For decades, Kenoly helped shape contemporary praise and worship around the world. His live recordings became staples in churches everywhere. Not performances. Worship moments.

“For over 20 years, I walked alongside him in ministry,” Miranda wrote. “Not just as his music director, but as a son, a student, and a witness to a faithful life.”

Miranda made one thing clear. Ron Kenoly was never an entertainer.

“He was a worship leader,” he wrote. “His calling was not to perform songs, but to lead people into the presence of the King—Jesus Christ.”

Kenoly rose to international prominence in the early 1990s. Songs like “Ancient of Days,” “Anointing Fall On Me,” and “Jesus Is Alive” became global anthems. They crossed cultures. They crossed generations.

Today, the gospel community mourns. But with hope. “The worship he lived is now the worship he beholds,” Miranda shared.

No cause of death was disclosed. We continue to lift his family, friends, and the global worship community in prayer.

