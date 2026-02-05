Black Family Sayings That Low-Key Kept Us Alive

Black History Month isn’t only about the past—it’s about what raised us.

And for many of us, that meant phrases we heard so often they became instinct. The kind of words that didn’t need explaining. You just knew what time it was.

Some phrases sounded simple on the surface. But underneath? Warnings. Protection. Survival wisdom passed down quietly, generation to generation.

Hailey Watson, writing for SheBudgets, explores 13 phrases many of us heard growing up—and the deeper meaning behind them. Truth is, some lessons hit harder than others.

Here are five that still say it all.

“Watch who you’re talking to.”

This wasn’t just about manners. It was about safety. Elders knew not everyone deserved access to your thoughts, plans, or emotions. Some people listen to use, not to love.

“Keep your business to yourself.”

Privacy is protection. This phrase drew boundaries before boundaries had names. Not everyone needs to know your wins, your worries, or your next move.

“You better straighten up.”

The final warning. No yelling. No explaining. Just a clear signal: adjust now or deal with the consequences. It taught accountability—and fast.

“If you keep doing that, it’s gonna catch up with you.”

Not a threat. A forecast. Actions stack. Choices echo. What you ignore today may show up tomorrow with interest.

“Don’t make me have to come over there.”

Grace, extended one last time. This phrase gave you space to correct yourself before things escalated. A lesson in self-control and personal responsibility.

These phrases weren’t harsh. They were loving. They came from people who understood the world we were stepping into—and wanted us ready.

For the full list and deeper breakdown, read Hailey Watson’s complete article on SheBudgets:

👉 shebudgets.com

About Randi Myles

I’m a child of God with a lot to say.

Here you’ll find conversations with artists, authors, speakers, and teachers across the faith community. You’ll also find pieces of my own journey—colorful, rich, and sometimes really hard. I come here looking for answers, hope, and a place to breathe.

My mom wanted me to write a book. I’m working on it. So yes, you may catch me figuring things out in real time.

These days, I’m learning how to balance a joyful, fast-moving work life with a personal life that’s stretching my faith. I trust God to carry me to victory—so welcome to my life.

~ Randi

Listen to The Randi Myles Show weekdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on The Detroit Praise Network App (iPhone and Android), at detroitpraisenetwork.com, on your smart speaker by saying “Open Detroit Praise Network,” or on your radio at 105.9 HD2, 98.3 FM, or 99.9 FM.

Connect with us on Social Everywhere @PraiseDetroit!