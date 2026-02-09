Black History Month Opens with John P. Kee and Pure Gospel

John P. Kee opened Black History Month the way only he can. With gospel, legacy, and church.

The prince of gospel music stepped onto NPR’s Tiny Desk and turned the space into a worship moment. He brought his band. He brought members of the New Life Choir. And he brought that unmistakable low-country sound straight from North Carolina to the city.

For 25 minutes, Kee walked us through a living testimony.

Song by song. Memory by memory.

From “Jesus Is Real” to “Mighty God,” this set was church

He opened with “Jesus Is Real.”

Then flowed into “Life & Favor” and “Oh How Wondrous.”

He lifted the room with “Stand!” and “I Believe.”

And then came the songs many of us grew up on.

“Lily in the Valley.”

“Clap Your Hands.”

“Standing in the Need.”

“Mighty God.”

No spectacle or shortcuts, just gospel in its purest form.

The timing couldn’t be better. The Tiny Desk appearance also aligns with Kee’s new album, Throwback: An Evening with John P. Kee, Part 1. The project taps back into that raw, church-born sound and features the Billboard and Mediabase Top 30 radio single, “Church Medley.”

About Randi Myles

I’m a child of God with a lot to say.

Here you’ll find conversations with artists, authors, speakers, and teachers across the faith community. You’ll also find pieces of my own journey—colorful, rich, and sometimes really hard. I come here looking for answers, hope, and a place to breathe.

My mom wanted me to write a book. I’m working on it. So yes, you may catch me figuring things out in real time.

These days, I’m learning how to balance a joyful, fast-moving work life with a personal life that’s stretching my faith. I trust God to carry me to victory—so welcome to my life.

~ Randi

Listen to The Randi Myles Show weekdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on The Detroit Praise Network App (iPhone and Android), at detroitpraisenetwork.com, on your smart speaker by saying “Open Detroit Praise Network,” or on your radio at 105.9 HD2, 98.3 FM, or 99.9 FM.

Connect with us on Social Everywhere @PraiseDetroit!