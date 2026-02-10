Ricky Dillard and Ron Carter Unite Gospel and Jazz on Sweet, Sweet Spirit

Two legends. Two genres. One sacred moment.

Gospel icon Ricky Dillard and jazz legend Ron Carter come together on a groundbreaking new album, Sweet, Sweet Spirit, now available everywhere.

The project blends the power of gospel choir with the soul of jazz improvisation. It doesn’t blur the lines—it honors them. Choir and bass speak to each other. Tradition meets imagination.

Alongside the album release, the new single “Farther Along” is out with an accompanying video.The visual is directed by Paul C. Rivera and produced by Justin Green, released through Blue Note Records x Motown Gospel.

Two legends — One Unforgettable Album

For Ron Carter, this album is deeply personal. Sweet, Sweet Spirit honors his late mother, Mrs. Willie O. Carter. Her love for hymns shaped the sound of their home and the Detroit church where they worshipped. Those hymns—once sung a cappella—now rise again through Carter’s legendary bass and the soaring vocals of Ricky Dillard’s choir.

The roots of this album stretch back nearly 30 years. As that chapter unfolded, Mrs. Carter entered assisted care, and her daughters asked Ron to arrange her favorite hymns. He recorded them as a gift. Just bass, love and faith.

Gospel Meets Jazz in a Powerful New Way

To bring it fully to life, Carter turned to Dr. Ricky Dillard, the master of contemporary gospel choir music. Together, they created something rare. Choir becomes instrument. Bass becomes storyteller. Gospel and jazz breathe together.

Sweet, Sweet Spirit stands as a powerful meeting of two Black American art forms—rich with history, faith, and feeling.

