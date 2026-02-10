Ricky Dillard and Ron Carter Unite Gospel and Jazz on Sweet, Sweet Spirit

ContestsEvents
Ricky Dillard and Ron Carter release Sweet, Sweet Spirit, a historic album blending gospel choir and jazz bass, honoring faith, family, and two powerful Black musical traditions.

Ron Carter & Ricky Dillard – Sweet, Sweet Spirit

Blue Note Records x Motown Gospel

Two legends. Two genres. One sacred moment.

Gospel icon Ricky Dillard and jazz legend Ron Carter come together on a groundbreaking new album, Sweet, Sweet Spirit, now available everywhere.

The project blends the power of gospel choir with the soul of jazz improvisation. It doesn’t blur the lines—it honors them. Choir and bass speak to each other. Tradition meets imagination.

Alongside the album release, the new single “Farther Along” is out with an accompanying video.The visual is directed by Paul C. Rivera and produced by Justin Green, released through Blue Note Records x Motown Gospel.

Two legends — One Unforgettable Album

For Ron Carter, this album is deeply personal. Sweet, Sweet Spirit honors his late mother, Mrs. Willie O. Carter. Her love for hymns shaped the sound of their home and the Detroit church where they worshipped. Those hymns—once sung a cappella—now rise again through Carter’s legendary bass and the soaring vocals of Ricky Dillard’s choir.

The roots of this album stretch back nearly 30 years. As that chapter unfolded, Mrs. Carter entered assisted care, and her daughters asked Ron to arrange her favorite hymns. He recorded them as a gift. Just bass, love and faith.

Gospel Meets Jazz in a Powerful New Way

To bring it fully to life, Carter turned to Dr. Ricky Dillard, the master of contemporary gospel choir music. Together, they created something rare. Choir becomes instrument. Bass becomes storyteller. Gospel and jazz breathe together.

Sweet, Sweet Spirit stands as a powerful meeting of two Black American art forms—rich with history, faith, and feeling.

About Randi Myles

I’m a child of God with a lot to say.

Here you’ll find conversations with artists, authors, speakers, and teachers across the faith community. You’ll also find pieces of my own journey—colorful, rich, and sometimes really hard. I come here looking for answers, hope, and a place to breathe.

My mom wanted me to write a book. I’m working on it. So yes, you may catch me figuring things out in real time.

These days, I’m learning how to balance a joyful, fast-moving work life with a personal life that’s stretching my faith. I trust God to carry me to victory—so welcome to my life.

~ Randi

Listen to The Randi Myles Show weekdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on The Detroit Praise Network App (iPhone and Android), at detroitpraisenetwork.com, on your smart speaker by saying “Open Detroit Praise Network,” or on your radio at 105.9 HD2, 98.3 FM, or 99.9 FM.

Ricky Dillard and Ron Carter
Randi Myles is the mid-day host on Detroit’s Praise Network. Randi’s mom knew she was destined to be in some form of entertainment when even as a small child, she would pretend a pencil was a microphone and sing and charm family and friends. Later she would sing in church and college choirs. However, it wasn’t until she attended Specs Howard School of Media Arts, that Ms. Myles would find her true voice. Randi enjoys writing about the city of Detroit, faith, and the community.
