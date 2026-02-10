Take Control Tuesday: 5 Moves to Start Reducing Debt Now

It’s Take Control Tuesday, and Mansa Musa from MoneySmartLife.org is back with practical next steps for uncertain economic seasons. This week’s focus is simple—and powerful: get out of debt.

Debt steals flexibility. It adds stress. And in changing times, flexibility matters more than ever.

Five Simple Steps to Start Reducing Debt

Know your numbers.

List every balance, interest rate, and minimum payment. No shame. Just clarity.

Start with the smallest balance.

Pay it off first. Early wins build momentum.

Lower your interest rates.

Call your creditors. Ask about reductions or hardship programs. Even temporary relief helps.

Create a little margin.

Cancel low-priority subscriptions. Redirect $5, $25, or $50 a month toward debt.

Stop adding new debt.

You can’t make progress if the spending keeps going. Slow down convenience buys and let the balance fall.

Mansa reminds us that debt freedom rarely comes from one big move. It comes from consistent, small decisions that build momentum over time.

Progress starts today.

Listen to our Conversation Below

About Randi Myles

I’m a child of God with a lot to say.

Here you’ll find conversations with artists, authors, speakers, and teachers across the faith community. You’ll also find pieces of my own journey—colorful, rich, and sometimes really hard. I come here looking for answers, hope, and a place to breathe.

My mom wanted me to write a book. I’m working on it. So yes, you may catch me figuring things out in real time.

These days, I’m learning how to balance a joyful, fast-moving work life with a personal life that’s stretching my faith. I trust God to carry me to victory—so welcome to my life.

~ Randi

