Rev. Dr. Jamal-Harrison Bryant To Be Honored By NAACP

The NAACP is honoring faith, courage, and action.

Rev. Dr. Jamal-Harrison Bryant will receive the Mildred Bond Roxborough Social Justice Impact Award at the 57th NAACP Image Awards Creative Honors on February 26 in Los Angeles.

This award recognizes leaders who push justice forward and challenge systems that leave communities behind. Dr. Bryant fits that call.

For years, he has stood at the intersection of faith, activism, and economic accountability. His leadership speaks from pulpits, classrooms, and streets—always calling for equity and responsibility.

The NAACP points to his bold advocacy and unwavering commitment to justice. From organizing communities to confronting corporate power, Dr. Bryant continues to move people from conversation to action.

His work with Target FAST stands as one of the most impactful Black-led consumer accountability movements in decades. It reminds corporations that Black buying power matters—and must be respected.

A third-generation preacher, Dr. Bryant founded Empowerment Temple AME Church in Baltimore and now serves as Senior Pastor of New Birth Missionary Baptist Church in Georgia. Under his leadership, both ministry and movement thrive.

The honor places him among past recipients known for courage, clarity, and change—and affirms his growing influence across culture, justice, and public life.

Catch up on it all—nominees, voting, and Image Awards week events at naacpimageawards.net.

