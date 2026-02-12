SEE: Casey J Bring “Song Of My Life” To Life With New Video

Now Watch It: Casey J Drops “Song of My Life” Video

You’ve been hearing “Song of My Life” on the Detroit Praise Network.

Now, Casey J brings it to the screen.

The worship leader just released the official video for the anthem, giving the song new life as she builds toward her upcoming album, The Stories We Sing.

The visual matches the energy. Bold. Joyful. Worship-filled.

Produced by Grammy® Award winner Aaron Lindsey, the project blends driving guitars, global percussion, and Sunday morning fire. Casey’s voice leads with clarity and conviction. The choir answers. The sound rises.

And this is just the beginning.

The Stories We Sing promises the same fearless worship that shaped her career—music rooted in faith, carried by power, and built for the church.

Casey J has already proven she can lead a movement.

“Fill Me Up” dominated Billboard Gospel Airplay.

“I’m Yours” followed.

“If God/Nothing but the Blood” kept the momentum going.

Now she steps into a new season. And this time, we don’t just hear it.

We see it.

