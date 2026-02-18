United Women in Faith Celebrates 100 Years of Black History Month

Black History Month reaches a powerful milestone this year. One hundred years since its inception.

Fifty years as a nationally recognized observance. And United Women in Faith is not letting the moment pass quietly.

The organization steps forward to celebrate the legacy, leadership, and lasting impact of Black women. Not just in history books. But in movements. In churches, communities. policy, and power. General Secretary and CEO Sally Vonner leads that charge.

She points directly to the women who built the foundation.

Ida B. Wells.

Mary McLeod Bethune.

Sojourner Truth.

Harriet Tubman.

“These women sit at the heart of our mission,” Vonner affirms through the organization’s statement. They fought, organized, prayed, and acted. And they shaped a more loving and just world. But the celebration does not stop in the past.

Ida B. Wells Mary McLeod Bethune Sojourner Truth Harriet Tubman

United Women in Faith Shines a Light on Living History Makers as Well

Elizabeth Eckford, a member of the Little Rock Nine, continues to stand as a symbol of courage. She will serve as keynote speaker at the Assembly 2026 Legacy Banquet. Her presence connects past struggle to present responsibility.

Then there is Stacey Abrams. Her work in voting rights and civic engagement reminds communities that democracy demands participation. Justice requires vigilance. Faith requires action.

And Vashti McKenzie continues to break barriers in the church. Her leadership opened doors for women to step boldly into pulpits and positions once denied to them.

Vonner also reflects personally. She serves as only the second African American woman to lead the organization. She walks in the footsteps of Theressa Hoover, who led from 1968 to 1990 and paved the way for women of color in denominational leadership. Vonner does not take that lightly.

As General Secretary/CEO of United Women in Faith, Vonner is committed to lifting the stories of Black women. She commits to advancing racial justice inside church structures and public policy. Additionally, Vonner is committed to bold leadership rooted in equity.

Author Stacey Abrams discusses her new novel on stage during "Stacey Abrams In Conversation With Dr. Carla Hayden" Bishop Vashti McKenzie takes the stage during day one of the Democratic National Convention, September 4, 2012. Elizabeth Eckford; September 13, 2007 in front of the main entrance of Central High School in Little Rock, Arkansas.

United Women in Faith Honors History and Builds the Future

United Women in Faith acknowledges the challenges ahead. The school-to-prison pipeline still threatens young lives. Efforts to erase or soften history persist. Conversations around race still spark resistance.

But the organization moves forward anyway. They call communities to action, churches to accountability and leaders to courage. They invite everyone to join the work of racial equity, justice, and liberation.

This moment honors the past. It strengthens the present. And it shapes the future.