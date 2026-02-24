Bishop Marvin Sapp Says Yes to Love Again

There’s a new chapter unfolding in Bishop Marvin Sapp’s life.

And this one is personal.

On February 23, 2026, in Dallas, Texas, Sapp announced his engagement to La’Boris Cole. After more than a decade of friendship, followed by a private courtship, the couple made their commitment official.

And the proposal? His children planned every detail.

They told the couple they were attending a birthday celebration. Instead, they walked into a room filled with family. Love filled the space. Anticipation rose. Then Sapp did something he has done boldly in ministry for years.

He stepped forward, got down on one knee and Dr. Cole to be his wife.

She Said Yes

Bishop Sapp placed a stunning diamond engagement ring on her finger. The room erupted. Family surrounded them. Joy took over because this moment carries deep meaning.

Sapp has never hidden his journey. After his wife, MaLinda Prince Sapp, passed away in 2010 following a battle with colon cancer, he devoted himself to raising their children. He grieved publicly. leaning on faith and focusing on fatherhood.

Now his children are adults. His two oldest are married. Both have children of their own. The season shifted. And as his children grew, Sapp spoke honestly about his desire to love again. In 2026, he says God answered.

Dr. La’Boris Cole brings her own powerful story to this union.

A Mississippi native, she leads with vision and depth. She founded the internationally recognized "Born 2 Danz Worship Arts Conference." She also launched Cole Associates & Counselors of Texas, a multi-site behavioral health practice serving communities across the state.

Dr. Cole earned her bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Mississippi College. She later completed her doctorate in Clinical Counseling at Trevecca Nazarene University. Builds bridges between ministry and mental health, she champions healing, wholeness and pushes clients to walk boldly in their God-given purpose.

Together, they form a partnership rooted in faith, leadership, and service.

Marvin Sapp Steps Into a Joy-Filled New Season

Of course Sapp’s legacy already spans more than three decades.

His crossover hit “Never Would Have Made It” still resonates across generations. The song became one of the longest-running No. 1 records at radio—across any genre. The Associated Press named it Song of the Year alongside mainstream chart-toppers.

That anthem later inspired a biopic about his life, which aired on TV One in 2022 to overwhelming response.

Bishop Sapp has released 16 albums surpassed one billion streams on Pandora, and earned induction into the Black Music Entertainment Walk of Fame in 2023.

Yet through every accolade, one truth remains clear. He does not see himself as a singer who happens to preach but rather stands as a preacher called by God—gifted to sing.

Today he serves as senior pastor of The Chosen Vessel Church in Fort Worth, Texas. He continues to shepherd people through Scripture, worship, and transparency.

Now he steps into marriage again. And it reminds many that love can rise again.