Yes and Amen: How The Brown Singers Are Uniting Generations

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – APRIL 03: Lisa Knowles-Smith performs during the 2025 BMI Trailblazers of Gospel Music Awards at Flourish Atlanta on April 03, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Derek White/Getty Images for BMI)

Oh my goodness. What a full-circle moment.

Lisa Knowles-Smith pulled up to the studio like family. She was just in Toledo, made the 45-minute drive without hesitation. “I had to come check on you,” she said with a smile.

Randi Myles

That’s the energy she carries. Warm. Genuine. Kingdom-focused.

We talked about the journey. Not just the music. The legacy.

The Brown Singers celebrate 50 years this year. Fifty. Years. Her grandmother started the group. Her mother carried the mantle. Now Lisa leads and her daughter stands beside her.

That part hits differently.

Her daughter once said she would never sing in the quartet group. Never. But after the passing of Lisa’s mother, something shifted. A few days after her nana transitioned, she told Lisa, “I’m going to stand in my nana’s spot." That’s healing, legacy and purpose.

Lisa Knowles-Smith Is Walking in the Promise

You already know the line. Yes and amen.

""Promises" didn’t just go No. 1... It moved people across generations, denominations and cultures. Lisa said it best — the message matters. When you yield to God, He does what He wants to do. And He chose a country quartet group from Memphis, Tennessee to carry a global reminder: the promises of God are still yes and amen in Christ. That’s powerful.

We also talked about grief. Because purpose doesn’t cancel pain.

Lisa recently lost her mom. I shared my own journey of losing both of my parents. We both understood the weight and the mental energy. Knowles explained it as your "social meter dropping" when your heart feels heavy.

But we also understand calling. “To whom much is given, much is required.” So Lisa keeps showing up, pouring out and God keeps meeting her on stage.

When The Brown Singers hit the stage, unity breaks out. Babies scoot. Grandparents dip. The whole crowd does the walk. The dip. The moves they’ve been doing for years — long before social media called it viral.

Now everybody joins in. Lisa calls it what it is: bigger than us.

They’re working on a documentary that captures the faith and legacy of the group. New music is on the way. A 50-year celebration is in the works to honor the one original Brown Singer still living. The schedule stays full with travel and ministry opportunities across the country. They’re riding the wave God created — even when the knees hurt.

“It’s a season,” she said. “And we’re going to walk it out with grace.”

Detroit, they’re coming back later this year. And yes, I fully plan to learn that stage walk before they do. You can follow Lisa Knowles-Smith and The Brown Singers on all platforms. They don’t just build fans. They build family.

And if you haven’t heard “Promises” yet, what are you waiting for?

Yes and amen.

Hear Our Whole Conversation Below...

