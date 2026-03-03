Take Control of Your Habits to Break the Debt Cycle

Take Control of Your Financial Freedom and Stay Debt-Free

Take Control of Staying Out of Debt — Not Just Paying It Off

It’s Take Control Tuesday, and this week Mansa Musa from MoneySmartLife.org shifts the conversation.

We’ve talked about how to get out of debt. Now we’re asking a harder question.

Why do people end up right back in it?

Mansa keeps it real. Staying out of debt requires behavior and structure. Freedom isn’t just about paying balances to zero. It’s about building systems that keep you free.

Here are some of the biggest reasons people fall back into debt:

1. No emergency fund.

Life happens. Without a cushion, the credit card becomes the backup plan.

2. Lifestyle creep.

You pay off a $300 car note. The debt disappears.

But where does that $300 go next?

If you don’t decide, spending will decide for you.

3. No written system.

Freedom needs guardrails.

Automatic payments. Monthly check-ins. A simple plan you can repeat.

4. Income instability.

People build lifestyles around overtime, bonuses, or side hustles.

Then those disappear.

Base your life on your lowest reliable income—not your highest month.

5. Emotional spending.

Stress. Boredom. “I deserve this.”

Retail therapy turns feelings into transactions.

Impulse becomes debt.

So how do you stay free?

Keep funding your emergency savings—even after debt is gone. Before you make that final payment, decide where the money goes next. Automate what you can. Build structure you can maintain. Identify your emotional triggers before they hit the checkout screen.

Mansa reminds us: the borrower serves the lender. If you fight to get free, protect that freedom.

Getting out of debt is powerful. Staying out of debt is transformational.

Listen to our Conversation Below…

About Randi Myles

I’m a child of God with a lot to say.

Here you’ll find conversations with artists, authors, speakers, and teachers across the faith community. You’ll also find pieces of my own journey—colorful, rich, and sometimes really hard. I come here looking for answers, hope, and a place to breathe.

My mom wanted me to write a book. I’m working on it. So yes, you may catch me figuring things out in real time.

These days, I’m learning how to balance a joyful, fast-moving work life with a personal life that’s stretching my faith. I trust God to carry me to victory—so welcome to my life.

~ Randi

Listen to The Randi Myles Show weekdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on The Detroit Praise Network App (iPhone and Android), at detroitpraisenetwork.com, on your smart speaker by saying “Open Detroit Praise Network,” or on your radio at 105.9 HD2, 98.3 FM, or 99.9 FM.

Connect with us on Social Everywhere @PraiseDetroit!