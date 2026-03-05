Hollywood Voices Join Powerful New Easter Podcast

A new audio series aims to bring the story of Jesus to life in a fresh way this Easter season.

The Faith Podcast Network just announced The Christ, a four-part audio drama that tells the Gospel story through immersive sound, music, and a powerful cast of actors.

The series walks listeners through the life of Jesus. It begins at the manger, moves through His ministry. It reaches the cross and ends with the resurrection. But rather than watching it on a screen, listeners experience the story through immersive sound.

Voice actors, music, and sound design bring the story together. The result helps listeners easily picture what’s happening in every scene.

Watch The Official Trailer Here

Episode one releases March 30. New episodes follow each day through April 2. By Good Friday on April 3, the full series will be available.

Listeners can stream it for free wherever they get podcasts or through TheChristPodcast.com.

The project brings together some familiar voices. Actor Tom Pelphrey takes on the role of Jesus.

David Oyelowo voices Pontius Pilate. Paul Walter Hauser portrays John the Baptist. You'll also hear Courtney Hope as Mary, the mother of Jesus. Patricia Heaton serves as the host, and John Rhys-Davies as the narrator.

“The Christ” Podcast Recreates the Life of Jesus Through Cinematic Sound

Producers designed the series to feel like a feature film, without the screen. Instead, sound does the heavy lifting. Throughout the story, more than 100 characters step into the narrative, while layered sound effects build the atmosphere. At the same time, original music lifts the emotion while the dialogue moves the action forward. When all four episodes play together, the full production turns into a powerful two-hour audio experience.

Still, the creators kept the story grounded in biblical truth.

Producer Mark Ramsey says the goal is simple. Help listeners hear the Gospel in a new way. “Many people have heard the story of Jesus preached or read it in Scripture,” Ramsey said. “This project invites listeners inside those moments through immersive sound and powerful performances.”

Listeners will hear the crowds, footsteps on dusty roads, the tension surrounding the trial, and the hope of resurrection morning. Every sound pulls the you deeper into the moment.

The Project Continues a Long Tradition for Faith Podcast Network

For more than 70 years, Northwestern Media has shared the message of Jesus through media. Today, radio programs, storytelling, and podcasts all play a role in that mission. Karisa Rogers, Faith Media Manager, says this project represents the next step. She believes audio storytelling can reach people in a unique way.

“We want to meet listeners where they are,” Rogers said. “This immersive experience has the potential to strengthen faith and introduce new audiences to the hope found in Christ.”