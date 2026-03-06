Da’ T.R.U.T.H. Brings the Intelligent Faith Experience to Detroit

When you talk about Christian hip-hop, one name always rises to the top of the conversation—Emanuel Lee Lambert, Jr., better known to fans as Da’ T.R.U.T.H.. For more than two decades, he has helped shape the sound and culture of the genre. Recently, he joined me on the phone to talk about where that journey has taken him and what’s next.

Before we even got into the conversation, I had to tell him something. I’ve been following his career for years. Long before Detroit Praise Network. Long before today’s interview. Back when I worked at another station, we launched an HD2 format that blended hip-hop and rock. Programming that station introduced me to artists like Lecrae and Da’ T.R.U.T.H., artists who were building something powerful within Christian hip-hop. Their music carried a message that felt authentic and real, and it always stood out.

So catching up with him now feels a little like coming full circle.

“It’s an honor and that never gets old.” —Da’ T.R.U.T.H.

After more than 20 years in the industry, Da’ T.R.U.T.H. says he’s now experiencing something many artists rarely get to see while they’re still actively working—the fruit of their labor. “We’ve been at this for a very long time,” he said. “Over 20 years, maybe almost 30 at this point, which is insanity. But it feels good to have a bit of a legacy in the Christian hip-hop arena.”

What makes this season special for him is that he still gets to be part of the movement while watching the impact grow. Often artists only recognize their influence after they’ve stepped away from the stage. But for him, the story continues to unfold in real time. “Usually it’s one or the other,” he explained. “By the time you see the fruit of your labor, you’re not necessarily active anymore. But we get to see it while we’re still here.”

That influence shows up in moments like the growing recognition of Christian hip-hop within gospel music spaces. The Stellar Gospel Music Awards have started expanding how the genre is acknowledged, and for pioneers who helped shape the culture, that shift matters.

It’s About Recognizing the Culture

These days, Da’ T.R.U.T.H. spends time in a new arena that reaches beyond music. He has stepped deeply into the world of apologetics—the study and defense of the Christian faith. That calling has led him to create something called the Intelligent Faith Experience, which he’s bringing to Detroit.

The event will take place at Rhema International Church with Bishop Eric Lloyd, and it centers on something the church doesn’t always make space for: honest questions. According to Da’ T.R.U.T.H., we live in a world full of competing ideas, and many people wrestle with doubts quietly.

While the church continues to grow and the gospel still spreads, another story unfolds alongside it. Some people slowly drift away from faith. By the time they publicly walk away, the internal struggle has already happened. “By the time we see someone deconstruct their faith,” he explained, “they’ve already done the work internally.”

That’s the space the Intelligent Faith Experience wants to step into. Instead of ignoring the tough conversations, Da’ T.R.U.T.H. wants to open the door to them. The discussions range from questions about the credibility of the Bible to the divinity of Jesus. Some conversations even tackle cultural debates that circulate heavily on social media—like whether believers still need church in a streaming world.

The pandemic accelerated that question. During COVID, churches streamed services and everyone stayed home. But when life opened back up, people returned to restaurants, concerts, and public events. Many, however, never returned to church.

“People were ready to go back outside,” he said. “Just not back to church.”

Da’ T.R.U.T.H. on Faith, Questions, and the Intelligent Faith Experience

The Intelligent Faith Experience invites people into that conversation without judgment. It blends thoughtful dialogue, apologetics, and something that has always been part of Da’ T.R.U.T.H.’s DNA—music. Even as he teaches and leads discussions, the artist in him never disappears.

And Detroit will get to experience all of it firsthand when he visits this weekend.

If you’ve followed his journey over the years, you already know the conversation around faith, culture, and truth is only getting started.

Listen to my Full Conversation with Da’ T.R.U.T.H. Below