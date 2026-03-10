Take Control of Your Credit Card with These Key Dates

It’s Take Control Tuesday, and this week Mansa Musa breaks down something every credit card user should understand: the most important dates on your credit card statement.

Credit cards can be useful tools. But only if you know how they work.

Mansa reminds us of the golden rule first: A well-managed credit card is one where the statement balance is paid in full every month by the due date. When you do that, you avoid interest and stay in control. But to really use your card wisely, you need to understand two important dates.

This one is straightforward.

The due date is the day your credit card payment must be made. Miss it, and the account becomes late. Even if you only pay the minimum payment, it must arrive by that date to avoid late fees and credit damage. Most credit card companies set due dates on a fixed day each month, like the 4th, the 12th, or the 20th.

Know this date. Mark it on your calendar. Set reminders if you need to.

This is the date many people overlook.

The closing date is when your credit card company ends the billing cycle and totals all the charges for that month’s statement.

For example, if your closing date is the 26th, any purchases made after the 26th won’t appear until the next billing cycle. That means they won’t be due until the following month. In other words, simply knowing your closing date can help you manage your cash flow better. If you make a purchase just after the closing date, you may have more than 30 days before the payment is due.

You’re not avoiding the bill. You’re simply managing the timing.

Using Your Cards Strategically

This strategy becomes even more helpful if you have multiple credit cards.

Different cards often have different closing dates and due dates. That allows you to spread expenses across the month instead of facing one large bill at once. Instead of a single $1,000 payment due at the same time, you might manage smaller payments spread throughout the month.

Same spending. Better cash flow. The key is awareness.

Know your due date.

Know your closing date.

And always aim to pay the statement balance in full.

That’s how you turn credit cards from a stress point into a financial tool.

Listen to our Conversation Below

About Randi Myles

I’m a child of God with a lot to say.

Here you’ll find conversations with artists, authors, speakers, and teachers across the faith community. You’ll also find pieces of my own journey—colorful, rich, and sometimes really hard. I come here looking for answers, hope, and a place to breathe.

My mom wanted me to write a book. I’m working on it. So yes, you may catch me figuring things out in real time.

These days, I’m learning how to balance a joyful, fast-moving work life with a personal life that’s stretching my faith. I trust God to carry me to victory—so welcome to my life.

~ Randi