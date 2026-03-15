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Behind the Mic: Fourteen Years of Hope for St. Jude

For fourteen years, Detroit listeners have shown incredible compassion during the St. Jude Radiothon. Together, we’ve raised more than one million dollars—proof that hope grows when a community chooses to care.

Randi Myles

14 Years of the St. Jude Radiothon

Videographer/Editor - Will Spurrier

This year marks my 14th year helping lead the St. Jude Radiothon here in Detroit, and every year I’m reminded just how special this city truly is.

Last year, together, we reached a milestone that still humbles me — more than one million dollars raised cumulatively for the children and families of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. That number represents hope, healing, and thousands of Detroiters who decided to be part of something bigger than themselves.

Even during the uncertainty of the pandemic years, Detroit never stopped showing up. Listeners kept calling. Families kept giving. And the message stayed the same: the kids at St. Jude are not fighting alone.

Hosting the radiothon is one of the most meaningful things I do all year. It’s also one of the most emotional. For five hours live on the air, we share stories of courage from children and families who are facing the unimaginable with faith and strength. Some moments bring joy, others bring tears — but every story reminds me why this mission matters.

What makes it even more special this year is the support from across our Beasley Detroit family of stations, coming together to lift up this cause and amplify the voices of the children we’re all standing behind.

And Detroit has already responded in a powerful way. By 3 p.m., listeners had helped raise $102,716 for St. Jude — more than $2,000 ahead of where we were at this time last year. The final total will come Monday, but one thing is already clear: Beasley Media Group Detroit is on fire when it comes to this mission.

Detroit has always had a reputation for resilience. During this radiothon each year, I see something even deeper — compassion.

Detroit’s Generosity: 14 Years of the St. Jude Radiothon

To every listener who has become a Partner in Hope, every family who gives month after month, and everyone who has shared this mission with others… thank you.

You are the reason the work continues.
You are the reason families find hope.
And you are the reason Detroit continues to show the world what generosity looks like.

With gratitude,

Randi Myles
Detroit Praise Network

About Randi Myles

I’m a child of God with a lot to say.

Here you’ll find conversations with artists, authors, speakers, and teachers across the faith community. You’ll also find pieces of my own journey—colorful, rich, and sometimes really hard. I come here looking for answers, hope, and a place to breathe.

My mom wanted me to write a book. I’m working on it. So yes, you may catch me figuring things out in real time.

These days, I’m learning how to balance a joyful, fast-moving work life with a personal life that’s stretching my faith. I trust God to carry me to victory—so welcome to my life.

~ Randi

Listen to The Randi Myles Show weekdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on The Detroit Praise Network App (iPhone and Android), at detroitpraisenetwork.com, on your smart speaker by saying “Open Detroit Praise Network,” or on your radio at 105.9 HD2, 98.3 FM, or 99.9 FM.

Connect with us on Social Everywhere @PraiseDetroit!

Follow Randi at randimyles2go on Facebook and Instagram & rmyles2go on TikTok

St. Jude
Randi MylesEditor
Randi Myles is the mid-day host on Detroit’s Praise Network. Randi’s mom knew she was destined to be in some form of entertainment when even as a small child, she would pretend a pencil was a microphone and sing and charm family and friends. Later she would sing in church and college choirs. However, it wasn’t until she attended Specs Howard School of Media Arts, that Ms. Myles would find her true voice. Randi enjoys writing about the city of Detroit, faith, and the community.
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