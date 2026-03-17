Take Control of Unexpected Expenses with an Emergency Fund

It’s Take Control Tuesday, and Mansa Musa from MoneySmartLife.org is talking about something we all need—especially in uncertain times: an emergency fund.

Let’s be clear right away. An emergency fund is not your vacation money, retirement account or your investment portfolio.

This is protection money.

Its job is simple, protecting you when life does something you didn’t plan for.

Car repairs.

Medical bills.

Broken appliances.

Emergency travel.

Even a sudden loss of income.

Without an emergency fund, those moments usually turn into debt. And when a credit card becomes your backup plan, the cost of that emergency keeps growing long after it’s over.

Mansa breaks it down with a simple reality check.

Ask yourself:

What happens if you miss two weeks of income?

Which bills are immediately at risk?

If you had to travel suddenly, where would the money come from?

If the answer is credit cards, loans, or borrowing from family, that’s not just a budgeting issue.

That’s a missing safety net.

Here’s the cycle many people get stuck in:

An emergency hits.

There’s no savings.

The expense goes on a credit card.

Interest builds.

Monthly bills increase.

Savings get harder.

Then it happens again.

An emergency fund breaks that cycle.

Getty Royalty Free 100 Dollar Bill

Mansa also draws a clear line between emergency funds and regular savings. If you can predict the expense—like holidays, maintenance, or travel—that’s savings. If you can’t predict it—that’s your emergency fund.

So how do you start? Keep it simple. Start small.

Begin with $100

Then build to $500

Then aim for $1,000

Each level gives you more breathing room and reduces your reliance on debt. From there, work toward one month of essential expenses. Then three months over time.

No pressure. Just progress.

And keep your emergency fund somewhere safe and accessible. A high-yield savings account or credit union works well. At the end of the day, this is about resilience. When life knocks you down, an emergency fund helps you get back up faster—and stay on your feet.

Start where you are.

Build as you can.

Protect your future.

Listen to Our Conversation Below

About Randi Myles

I’m a child of God with a lot to say.

Here you’ll find conversations with artists, authors, speakers, and teachers across the faith community. You’ll also find pieces of my own journey—colorful, rich, and sometimes really hard. I come here looking for answers, hope, and a place to breathe.

My mom wanted me to write a book. I’m working on it. So yes, you may catch me figuring things out in real time.

These days, I’m learning how to balance a joyful, fast-moving work life with a personal life that’s stretching my faith. I trust God to carry me to victory—so welcome to my life.

~ Randi

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