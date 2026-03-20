“Lord, I Need Your Help” — Crystal Aikin Shares Her Heart

Crystal Aikin doesn’t just sing songs—she lives them.

Most people first met her as the inaugural winner of BET’s Sunday Best. She stepped onto that stage, opened her mouth, and instantly connected with audiences across the country. That moment didn’t just win her a title—it launched a powerful, purpose-driven career.

Her debut single, “I Desire More,” struck a chord. It climbed the charts, earned a GMA nomination, and led to two Stellar Awards. From there, Crystal kept building. She delivered songs like “Trouble Don’t Last” and the chart-topping “He Can Handle It,” which held the #1 spot on Billboard for two weeks and earned a BMI Award in 2025.

But Crystal’s calling stretches far beyond music.

She serves as a registered nurse and speaks life as a mentor and encourager. She shows up as a vessel for healing—spiritually and naturally. Her mission stays clear: help people heal from the inside out.

Crystal’s stepping into a brand-new season.

When I caught up with Crystal, her excitement was real. Not just about new music—but about movement. She shared how she’s preparing for something she’s never done before: a live recording. All her previous albums came from the studio. But this time, she’s leaning into something raw and authentic. Something that reflects who she truly is.

“A lot of people met me live first,” she explained. “Then came the studio music. But there’s a difference. I want people to experience the fullness of who I am.” And if you’ve ever seen Crystal Aikin live—you already know. It’s not just a performance. It’s an encounter.

She calls herself a “church baby,” and that foundation shows up in every note. Every moment. Every ministry opportunity. That’s why this upcoming live project feels so personal. So necessary.

About “Lord, I Need Your Help.”

This song didn’t come from a casual writing session. It came from a real moment. Crystal takes us back to 2010. She was driving. Alone. Processing life. And suddenly, the melody dropped in her spirit. The lyrics followed. Just like that.

But the message came from pressure. “My back was against the wall,” she said. “I didn’t have answers, so I called on God.” That cry turned into a song.

And now, years later, it’s reaching people right on time. “It’s like… He showed up,” Crystal said. “And that’s what I want people to feel. When you call Him—He answers.”

The track also carries a groove you can’t ignore. A little funk. A strong bass line. Something that makes you feel it while you’re living it. Producer Aaron Lewis helped bring that sound to life—the same collaborator behind “He Can Handle It.” And once again, the chemistry works.

Beyond the music, Crystal shared something many artists don’t always say out loud—where she hears God most clearly. In the car.

No distractions or noise. Just space to think, pray, and listen. “That’s my therapy, that’s where He downloads.”

And maybe that’s why this song feels so personal. It was born in stillness. In surrender and the truth.

From Sunday Best to Soul Cry: Crystal Aikin’s New Season

You can find “Lord, I Need Your Help” on all digital platforms. And you can stay connected with Crystal on social media—@TheCrystalAikin on Facebook and @TheRealCrystalAikin on Instagram.

Before we wrapped, she made one thing clear: she hasn’t forgotten the people who’ve supported her from the very beginning. “I’m a product of the people,” she said. “They voted, believed, prayed, and they’ve stayed with me.”

And after all these years, one thing hasn’t changed—

Crystal Aikin is still walking in purpose, telling the truth, andstill giving God her “yes.”

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