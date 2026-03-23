Easter Spotlight: The Story of Mary Comes to Life

A familiar series is returning just in time for Easter—with a story many know, but may not have experienced like this before.

Martin Scorsese brings back Martin Scorsese Presents: The Saints with a special extended episode titled “Mary.” The episode premiered March 27, 2026, as part of the Easter season lineup on FOX Nation.

This time, the focus shifts to one of the most important figures in the Christian faith.

Mary.

The episode opens in a personal way. Scorsese reflects on his childhood growing up in New York’s Little Italy. He shares how faith shaped his early years. He connects those memories to the meaning of Easter. Then the story begins.

Viewers follow Mary from the moment her life changes. God calls her to a purpose greater than she could have imagined. She accepts that calling. And from there, her journey unfolds step by step.

The Episode Walks Through Key Moments in Mary's Life

It does not rush past the hard parts. Instead, it slows down and sits with them. The episode explores her calling, faith.

and sacrifices. Mary faces uncertainty. She carries responsibility. She walks through seasons of fear, loss, and deep sorrow—especially near the end of Jesus’ life. Still, she remains faithful.

That steady faith becomes the heart of the story.

The episode highlights her strength as both a mother and a servant of God. It shows her humanity. It also shows her obedience. Together, those moments paint a fuller picture of who she was. Behind the scenes, a strong creative team shapes the story.

Director Matti Leshem leads the project. Writer Kent Jones builds the script. Scorsese helps develop the series and guides the vision as executive producer. Several production companies support the project, including Lionsgate Alternative Television and Sikelia Productions.

But at its core, the goal stays simple. Tell the story in a way that connects. The series uses a docudrama style. That means it blends storytelling with historical and spiritual insight. It invites viewers to reflect, not just watch.

During Easter, That Message Lands Differently.

For many, this season already carries deep meaning. It centers on sacrifice, hope, and resurrection. This episode adds another layer by focusing on the woman who stood at the center of it all.

Mary’s story reminds viewers of something powerful

Faith does not always come easy.

Purpose often comes with sacrifice.

And obedience can lead you into the unknown.

Still, her story points to trust. And that message continues to resonate.

If you’ve followed The Saints before, this episode offers a deeper, more personal chapter. If you’re new to the series, it serves as a meaningful entry point during one of the most reflective times of the year. Either way, it invites you to slow down, lean in, and see the Easter story through a different lens.

About Randi Myles

I’m a child of God with a lot to say.

Here you’ll find conversations with artists, authors, speakers, and teachers across the faith community. You’ll also find pieces of my own journey—colorful, rich, and sometimes really hard. I come here looking for answers, hope, and a place to breathe.

My mom wanted me to write a book. I’m working on it. So yes, you may catch me figuring things out in real time.

These days, I’m learning how to balance a joyful, fast-moving work life with a personal life that’s stretching my faith. I trust God to carry me to victory—so welcome to my life.

~ Randi

Listen to The Randi Myles Show weekdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on The Detroit Praise Network App (iPhone and Android), at detroitpraisenetwork.com, on your smart speaker by saying “Open Detroit Praise Network,” or on your radio at 105.9 HD2, 98.3 FM, or 99.9 FM.