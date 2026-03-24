Montell Jordan and Kim Burrell Join Renee Spearman for New Release

A powerful new collaboration is making noise in gospel and soul music.

Renee Spearman returns with her latest single, “You Chose Me.” This time, she teams up with Montell Jordan and Kim Burrell. The result feels both fresh and familiar.

From the start, the message comes through clearly.

God chooses us on purpose.

The song leans into that truth. It does not overcomplicate it. Instead, it keeps things honest and heartfelt.

Montell Jordan brings a smooth, steady vocal. Many still connect his voice to his classic hit This Is How We Do It. Here, he steps into a different space. His delivery feels personal. It sounds like testimony.

Kim Burrell adds depth right away. Her signature runs and phrasing lift the song. She moves effortlessly between power and control. Every note feels intentional.

A Message of Purpose and Faith

The song moves like a conversation. One voice leads. Another responds. Then they come together. That call-and-response style gives the track its energy.

Behind the scenes, the team keeps the sound tight and focused. Spearman co-wrote the song with Jordan. Producers Jason White and Asaph Ward shape the final mix. Their approach keeps the spotlight on the vocals while still building a strong musical backdrop.

This release follows a strong run for Spearman. Her single “Tap Into It” reached No. 1 on Billboard’s gospel chart. “I Love Him,” featuring Hezekiah Walker, also made a major impact.

Now, “You Chose Me” keeps that momentum going.

It also sets the tone for what’s next. The single leads into Renee's upcoming album, which shares the same title. The full project is set to drop April 24. At its core, the song carries a simple message.

Purpose is not random. Calling is not accidental. Sometimes you wonder why God chose you. This song answers that question with confidence. He chose you on purpose.

And that reminder hits right on time.

About Randi Myles

I’m a child of God with a lot to say.

Here you’ll find conversations with artists, authors, speakers, and teachers across the faith community. You’ll also find pieces of my own journey—colorful, rich, and sometimes really hard. I come here looking for answers, hope, and a place to breathe.

My mom wanted me to write a book. I’m working on it. So yes, you may catch me figuring things out in real time.

These days, I’m learning how to balance a joyful, fast-moving work life with a personal life that’s stretching my faith. I trust God to carry me to victory—so welcome to my life.

~ Randi

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