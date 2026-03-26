The Hip-Hop Worship Gathering Is Back In The D!

The energy in the studio felt different—in the best way.

Familiar faces walked in, and the vibe instantly shifted. The Cofields brought their signature warmth, and right behind them came Emcee N.I.C.E. with that West Coast energy. You could feel it. Something special was happening.

This wasn’t just a reunion. It felt like the start of something bigger.

Randi Myles The 2nd Hip-Hop Worship Gathering Returns to Detroit

The 2nd Hip-Hop Worship Gathering is back, and once again, Detroit gets to kick things off. That says a lot about the city—and the movement behind it. Kimberly Cofield shared how it all came together, giving credit to visionary manager Vonzell Washington, who saw the need for gospel hip-hop to move with unity and purpose.

Last year proved it works.

The tour reached 16 cities. Lives shifted in real time. Forty baptisms took place. Nearly 190 people gave their lives to Christ or rededicated themselves. That’s not just a concert—that’s ministry in motion.

Momentum continues to build. Platforms like the Stellar Awards are opening doors, and Emcee N.I.C.E. stepped into that moment as the first hip-hop artist to present in the category. Growth is happening, and the culture is moving forward.

Back In Detroit, This Weekend Blends Fun with Purpose

Friday night sets the tone with a free pre-show featuring comedy from Legacy the Prince and performances from artists across the country. Expect energy, laughter, and a strong start.

Saturday takes things even higher.

Bri Smilez hits the stage with a mix of new music and fan favorites. Her journey includes major moments tied to the Grammy Awards and the Dove Awards, plus an unforgettable experience rapping for Lauryn Hill.

Meanwhile, Emcee N.I.C.E. pours into artists with a masterclass focused on the business side—covering everything from digital presence to navigating AI. Real tools. Real insight.

Everything about this weekend feels intentional—music, ministry, education, and community all in one place.

It All Comes Together At Rhema International Church

Friday starts at 5 p.m. with a comedy pre-show at 5:30. Saturday includes the VIP Master Class at 4 p.m., red carpet at 5, and the concert at 5:30.

Two days. Real music, real ministry, and real impact.

And honestly? Don’t be surprised if Detroit makes this an annual stop.

Listen To Our Entire Conversation Below

About Randi Myles

I’m a child of God with a lot to say.

Here you’ll find conversations with artists, authors, speakers, and teachers across the faith community. You’ll also find pieces of my own journey—colorful, rich, and sometimes really hard. I come here looking for answers, hope, and a place to breathe.

My mom wanted me to write a book. I’m working on it. So yes, you may catch me figuring things out in real time.

These days, I’m learning how to balance a joyful, fast-moving work life with a personal life that’s stretching my faith. I trust God to carry me to victory—so welcome to my life.

~ Randi

Listen to The Randi Myles Show weekdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on The Detroit Praise Network App (iPhone and Android), at detroitpraisenetwork.com, on your smart speaker by saying “Open Detroit Praise Network,” or on your radio at 105.9 HD2, 98.3 FM, or 99.9 FM.

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